  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Vaccine tourism? ‘It’s not the solution,’ PAHO says

May 12, 2021
Sunset on descent into Fort Lauderdale

Sunset view from a Spirit Airlines flight on descent into Fort Lauderdale. (Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times)

Giovanni Torres and his wife Angela flew from Bogotá to New York. Their goal: to get vaccinated against Covid-19, just like the tourists from Mexico, Honduras, Ecuador, El Salvador and Venezuela who were interviewed by AFP waiting for their dose on the beach in Miami.

Costa Rican travel agencies reportedly expect 10,000 Ticos to visit the United States in order to get their shots.

But for the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), traveling to other countries to be vaccinated does not solve the Covid-19 crisis; it only proves the inequity in access to doses on the continent.

“We do not have the data to confirm how many Latin Americans are traveling to the United States to access vaccines,” Carissa Etienne, director of PAHO, the regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Wednesday.

But she was emphatic on the subject: “Let me say that vaccine tourism is not the solution, but rather a symptom of the inequality in the distribution of vaccines in the Americas.”

In the American continent, home to more than 1 billion people, 384 million have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, of which more than 258 million are in the United States, according to the PAHO.

At a press conference, Etienne considered “unacceptable” that those who cannot pay for international travel, that is, “the vast majority of people in our region,” cannot be immunized.

“Vaccines can make the difference between life and death and should not be a privilege of rich countries or wealthy people, but a right of everyone,” she said.

“Ultimately, vaccine tourism exacerbates inequality,” she stressed.

To counter this, she said, PAHO works with the global Covax mechanism — promoted by WHO to ensure equitable access to vaccines — and with suppliers to expedite deliveries. It also encourages donations and regional manufacturing.

“Given the epidemiological burden in our region and the high mortality of Covid in many countries, Latin America and the Caribbean should be a priority for immunizations to help save lives and prevent future outbreaks,” she said.

Related posts:

  1. PAHO emphasizes risk of international travel, reopening too soon
  2. PAHO requests vaccines for the Americas, still ‘under the clutches’ of Covid
  3. Four Latin American countries have already received vaccines through Covax

You may be interested

Costa Rica expands vaccine eligibility to teenagers
Costa Rica
7 views
Costa Rica
7 views

Costa Rica expands vaccine eligibility to teenagers

The Tico Times - May 12, 2021

Costa Rica will vaccinate 16- and 17-year-old teenagers with at least one risk factor against Covid-19, the National Commission for…

Buying property in Costa Rica, Part 1: Due diligence
Real estate
14 views
Real estate
14 views

Buying property in Costa Rica, Part 1: Due diligence

Chris Howard - May 12, 2021

Relocation to a new country can be a daunting task. Not doing the correct research can most often mean the…

PAHO warns Covid-19 is far from under control in the Americas
Latin America
8 views
Latin America
8 views

PAHO warns Covid-19 is far from under control in the Americas

The Tico Times - May 12, 2021

The Covid-19 pandemic is far from being under control in the Americas despite the reduction in cases in the United…

LATEST NEWS

Coronavirus vaccine updates in Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica expands vaccine eligibility to teenagers

 - May 12, 2021
Real estate

Buying property in Costa Rica, Part 1: Due diligence

 - May 12, 2021
Calderón Guardia Hospital, San José
Latin America

PAHO warns Covid-19 is far from under control in the Americas

 - May 12, 2021
Rio Celeste Waterfall at Tenorio National Park in Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Pic of the Day: The magical Río Celeste waterfall

 - May 12, 2021
Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica surpasses 1 million vaccine doses administered

 - May 12, 2021
The Great Seal of the United States.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica travel alert issued by the U.S. Embassy

 - May 12, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 276,887
  • Deaths: 3,482
  • Recovered: 217,684
The Tico Times | Costa Rica News | Travel | Real Estate