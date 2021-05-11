  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, May 10

May 10, 2021
Novel coronavirus COVID-19

Ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the novel coronavirus. (AFP PHOTO / CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION / ALISSA ECKERT / HANDOUT )

There are 1,280 people in Costa Rica hospitalized with Covid-19, a new record, the Health Ministry said in its Monday evening update.

Of those hospitalized patients, 466 are in an ICU bed, also a new high. This has exhausted Costa Rica’s national capacity in its public-health system, which says it can no longer provide timely or quality care to all patients.

The average age of hospitalized patients is 54 years, down from 60 in early January.

The country confirmed 1,500 new cases on Monday, continuing a streak of elevated case counts that began in mid-April.

Sixty-five people died from Saturday to Monday related to Covid-19. For context, respiratory viruses killed 23 people in Costa Rica in all of 2018.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica reiterates call for international collaboration to face Covid
  2. As air travel picks up, United says it is hiring pilots
  3. Costa Rica pledges more vaccines for elderly

You may be interested

Costa Rica announces few new restrictions in face of saturated hospitals
Costa Rica
17 views
Costa Rica
17 views

Costa Rica announces few new restrictions in face of saturated hospitals

Alejandro Zúñiga - May 10, 2021

Costa Rica on Monday announced new measures to address the saturation of its public health system due to Covid-19. Commercial…

Caja asks government to impose new Covid measures
Costa Rica
15 views
Costa Rica
15 views

Caja asks government to impose new Covid measures

The Tico Times - May 10, 2021

The Board of Directors of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) made a “respectful and vehement call” to Costa…

Costa Rica gov. continues debating pandemic response
Costa Rica
13 views
Costa Rica
13 views

Costa Rica gov. continues debating pandemic response

The Tico Times - May 10, 2021

The Costa Rican government is meeting on Monday with various sectors to discuss its response to saturated hospitals and the…

LATEST NEWS

Coronavirus hospital at CENARE
Costa Rica

Costa Rica announces few new restrictions in face of saturated hospitals

 - May 10, 2021
San Juan de Dios Hospital, part of the Costa Rica Social Security System.
Costa Rica

Caja asks government to impose new Covid measures

 - May 10, 2021
Casa Presidencial of Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Costa Rica gov. continues debating pandemic response

 - May 10, 2021
Fishing

Costa Rica’s tuna regulations affect dolphins and national fishermen

 - May 10, 2021
Cruise ship in Puntarenas, Costa Rica
News

US cruise ships could sail again by July, CDC says

 - May 10, 2021
Traffic Police surveillance operations
Costa Rica

Costa Rica ends Central Valley business closures

 - May 10, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 271,478
  • Deaths: 3,430
  • Recovered: 214,788