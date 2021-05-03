CNE places Costa Rica under weather alert

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) on Monday placed Costa Rica under weather alerts:

A Green Alert is informative and precautionary, while a Yellow Alert asks citizens to prepare for the impact of a weather event. Click here to read more about the color-coded alert levels.

Monday’s alert reads as follows:

The CNE declares a Yellow Alert for the Pacific Slope and the Central Valley, and a Green Alert for the North Zone and the Caribbean, since heavy rains are expected in the afternoon of this Monday and tomorrow Tuesday.

This condition is due, according to the National Meteorological Institute, to the proximity of the Intertropical Convergence Zone in Costa Rica, which generates atmospheric instability and provides abundant humidity from the Pacific Ocean to the country. Additionally, unstable conditions will also be favored by the weak trade winds, as well as the daytime warming.

Therefore, the CNE requests precaution from the population, mainly those who live in risk areas, to stay informed and only abide by the messages disseminated by official instances at the national, regional and municipal levels.

Exercise extreme precautions in mountainous parts of the country, such as national parks, volcanic areas, and others.

Caution to drivers in the face of adverse conditions on roads, due to rain, fog and winds, both due to visibility and falling trees or landslides.