Schools Closed, Roads Blocked: Monteverde Grapples with Severe Rainfall Impact

The community of Monteverde has been severly affected by heavy rains linked to the Central American Gyre. Flooding has disabled several houses, and reports indicate blocked roads and swollen rivers in the area. Authorities mentioned that 11 people were rescued, including two senior citizens and four children.

“The Red Cross, under the coordination of the Municipal Emergency Committee, has been working tirelessly in response to the heavy rains, which have caused overflowing rivers, streams, and landslides,” said Jorge Matamoros, regional operational coordinator. He also noted that since Monday night, the route between the center of Santa Elena and the Cloud Forest Reserve has been affected.

People in the area have reported significant material damage to their homes and businesses as a result of the weather. “It rained quite a bit after 6 p.m. I thought the houses were going to fall down. The creeks overflowed,” said one neighbor.

As the community grapples with the aftermath, forecasters warn of continued rainfall in the coming days, caused by the formation of a tropical cyclone. “

As a result of the formation of the Central American Gyre over the region last weekend, a low-pressure system has developed in the northern Caribbean Sea with a high probability of becoming a tropical cyclone during Monday night and early Tuesday morning,” the National Meteorological Institute (IMN) reported.

In light of the situation, the Ministry of Public Education (MEP) has decided to cancel lessons in educational centers across the affected communities. Additionally, the IMN has reported that the formation of Tropical Storm Helene in the Caribbean will bring increased humidity to the national territory, generating more rain across the country.

The National Hurricane Center has indicated that Tropical Storm Helene will strengthen on Tuesday and is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday morning, potentially reaching Category 3. Residents are urged to remain vigilant as Tropical Storm Helene approaches, potentially bringing even more severe weather.

Red Cross and CNE personnel are currently in the area addressing the damage and supporting the community.