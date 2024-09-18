Costa Rica’s Sibö Chocolate Wins Gold at International Awards

The Costa Rican chocolate brand Sibö recently earned international recognition, winning a gold medal and two bronze medals at the prestigious International Chocolate Awards, held in New York. Competing among the world’s top chocolatiers, Sibö stood out for the quality and craftsmanship of its products.

The gold medal was awarded for its Coffee Toffee milk chocolate bar, praised for its smooth texture and balanced flavors. The bronze medals were granted to the Caramel with Salt and Huetar 70% dark chocolate bars, further solidifying Sibö’s reputation for excellence.

“Once again, Sibö Chocolate is distinguished by the quality of its products worldwide, and places Costa Rica on the map as a producer of exceptional cocoa and fine chocolate,” the company said in a statement. Sibö’s success at the event also secured the company’s qualification for the World Fine Chocolate Competition, set to take place in November at a location yet to be confirmed.

“Our small factory has always dreamed big! We hope this recognition serves as a source of pride for Costa Rica and helps us fulfill our mission of making our country known not only for its coffee but also for its chocolate and cocoa,” commented George Soriano, Director of Marketing & Sales.

Founded in 2012, the International Chocolate Awards are organized by the International Institute of Chocolate & Cacao Tasting (IICCT). The competition highlights fine, artisanal, and micro-batch chocolate makers who work directly with cocoa producers, creating premium bars using Latin American and Caribbean cocoa beans.

Since its establishment in 2007, Sibö has been dedicated to promoting the superior quality of Costa Rican cocoa and chocolate on the world stage. One of its key missions is to support the resurgence of cocoa cultivation in the country, which in turn contributes to the creation of biological corridors between conservation areas.

The company also upholds its commitment to sustainability. Its packaging is eco-friendly, with handmade boxes crafted from cocoa fiber and recycled paper, minimizing plastic waste. Sibö produces a variety of artisanal chocolates using natural ingredients and Costa Rican raw materials, sold in San Isidro de Heredia and Escazú.