Chaves Advocates for Stronger Presidency in Costa Rica’s Government

President Rodrigo Chaves was interviewed by El Observador, a local media outlet. He spoke about the political and socioeconomic reality of the country after 28 months in office. Chaves believes the presidency in Costa Rica has been weakened over time. He compared the current situation to that of mid-20th-century France, when the country’s leadership was similarly diluted.

According to the President, the country should be talking about undergoing a deeper renovation at the national level. “I believe that Costa Rica is in a situation where we have to found a Third Republic,” he said.

Chaves argued it’s unfair that the President isn’t empowered to make key decisions, yet is still held accountable for the outcomes. He pointed out that he is often blamed for the country’s situation, but whenever he tries to make a change, he is unable to do so.

The head of state believes a Constituent Assembly should be established to make the changes the country desperately needs. “What we don’t know is whether we have the political maturity to make this change. The parties—Liberación Nacional, PUSC, PLP, Frente Amplio, Nueva República—all know that their power quotas will shrink in the face of a political restructuring, and it’s already happening,” said President Chaves.

The president added that a 4-year term is insufficient to make the necessary changes. Therefore, he did not rule out new political participation in the future. In Costa Rica, immediate reelection is not allowed, so the President’s aspirations would have to be postponed for a while.

“If I see that I have a space to contribute, obviously I will value it. If not, then too. I don’t make a living out of this,” he added. He also noted that his administration has fostered solid economic growth, with public infrastructure being one of its strongest achievements.

He regretted some obstacles he’s faced, particularly with the Comptroller’s Office, as he believes the only ones affected are the people of Limón, who need the marina project to boost tourism and their economy. President Chaves emphasized that he will always speak transparently and directly, with the truth, even if some people don’t like it.