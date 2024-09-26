Why Costa Rica Is the Top Expat Destination in 2024

According to a ranking published by InterNations, Costa Rica tops the 2024 Ease of Settling In Index. This index measures how easily foreigners can adapt to a new country, considering factors such as the ease of making new friends, adapting to local culture, and the friendliness of the population. These factors play a crucial role in evaluating countries and compiling the list of top destinations for expats.

According to InterNations, Costa Rica ranks #1 overall, excelling in two specific categories. A total of 88% of foreigners in the country said they felt welcome, significantly above the global average of 63%. Additionally, 83% reported feeling at home, compared to 58% globally.

Foreigners also find it relatively easy to adapt to the local culture, with 35% stating that getting used to Costa Rican customs is easy—well above the global average of 21%.

Costa Ricans have long been known for their kindness, warmth, and friendliness. This quality was highly valued by most expats, with 90% of those surveyed describing locals as friendly, and a similar percentage considering Costa Ricans to be especially welcoming to foreign residents.

The ‘Pura Vida’ lifestyle that characterizes Ticos has inspired many to fall in love with both the country and its people. “The locals are friendly and easygoing. You learn to adapt to the ‘Pura Vida’ lifestyle,” remarked a Canadian citizen living in Costa Rica.

This sentiment seems to resonate with many foreigners: 71% reported having a personal support network, and 67% enjoy an active social life. Similarly, 58% said they find it easy to make local friends. Only 26% reported having mostly foreign friends, compared to the global average of 37%, indicating that most have expanded their social circle beyond the expat community.

InterNations is a platform that connects expats from around the world and offers valuable insights on countries and cities. In early 2024, more than 12,500 expatriates from 175 nationalities shared their experiences of living and working abroad. Participants reside in 174 countries or territories, and their responses were used to assess various aspects of life as an expat.