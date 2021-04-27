  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Photos: New Costa Rica passenger trains enter service

April 27, 2021

(Photo via Casa Presidencial.)

Costa Rica on Monday introduced the new self-propelled diesel train carriages on passenger routes across the Greater Metropolitan Area.

Photo via Casa Presidencial.
Photo via Casa Presidencial.
Photo via Casa Presidencial.

A video of the inauguration:

Each of the trains has a length of 38 m and a capacity for 372 passengers, double the capacity of the current railroad cars. On-board amenities include air conditioning, preferential seating for people with mobility issues, and wheelchair spaces.

The trains, purchased from the Chinese company CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co. in 2018 f0r $32.7 million, pollute “90% less” than the current fleet, per the Presidency. The purchase price also includes workshop equipment, spare parts, training and after-sales support for three years.

“I am very satisfied with the work carried out by the technical team, the highly committed staff, and by seeing how today that, for our passengers, the railway modernization for which we have worked so hard is tangible,” said Elizabeth Briceño, INCOFER president.

