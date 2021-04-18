  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Slothy Sunday: Visit Costa Rica’s sloths on Earth Day!

April 17, 2021
Sloths at the Toucan Rescue Ranch in San Isidro, Heredia, Costa Rica.

Sloths at the Toucan Rescue Ranch in San Isidro, Heredia, Costa Rica. (Photo via Toucan Rescue Ranch. )

Happy Earth Week, everyone!

As you may or may not know, Earth Day is an annual event on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. And what better way to celebrate this amazing day than visiting Toucan Rescue Ranch’s sanctuary, to support conservation efforts in Costa Rica?!

All of Toucan Rescue Ranch’s wildlife are rescued animals that needed a second chance. They all come from unfortunate backstories: illegal pet trade, accidents, or medical issues. We are able to provide them with the treatment, care, and support they need so they can get back in the trees, or alternatively, have a sanctuary home where they will be taken care of in the best way possible by professionals.

The best part of what we do? Definitely getting to share our work with the community, both locally and on an international level. Because we know that everyone can get involved in wildlife conservation, one way or another!

Photo via Toucan Rescue Ranch.

As a nonprofit organization, Toucan Rescue Ranch is supported 100% from donations from you, our supporters, so we can keep rescuing, rehabilitating, and rewilding wildlife like these adorable rescued baby sltohs. One of the best ways you can get involved is with educational walks of our sanctuary!

Photo via Toucan Rescue Ranch.

At Toucan Rescue Ranch, we have various educational walks available. These opportunities are rich with individual stories of rescued wildlife! During the presentation and walk, you will learn fun facts about each species from our knowledgeable guides. If you are just starting your adventures in Costa Rica, you can also learn how to spot certain species in the wild!

The walk includes an introductory presentation explaining our history, mission, and programs as well as a walk of the sanctuary sharing the large variety of permanent residents such as parrots, macaws, owls, sloths, spider monkeys, weasels, and more! This is great for both national and international audiences and teaches about the importance of wildlife conservation and what it takes to run a premier wildlife rescue center.

Photo via Toucan Rescue Ranch.

Starting on the 19th of April and until the 26th, we are running a 25% discount on all our on-site and virtual tours! Come and enjoy a very wholesome day with rescued wildlife, and doing your part to protect our amazing nature. At checkout be sure to use the promotional code EARTHDAYTRR to recieve your discount! We can’t wait to see you to celebrate our beautiful planet!

Book your walk here: http://bit.ly/BOOKNOWen

Mariana Diaz, born and raised in Costa Rica, has been part of the Marketing Team at Toucan Rescue Ranch since late 2020. With a background in Media for Development and Social Change, Social Work, and Graphic Design, she supports communications and all things media!

 

To help Toucan Rescue Ranch please consider donating.

Toucan Rescue Ranch Logo This article was produced by the Toucan Rescue Ranch, which specializes in helping wild animals recover so that they can be reintroduced into the wild. For more information or to donate, visit the Toucan Rescue Ranch website.

