  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Watch: All the goals Costa Rican clubs scored in the Champions League

April 15, 2021
CONCACAF Champions League trophy

The CONCACAF Champions League trophy (Via CONCACAF. )

Here are all the goals Saprissa and Alajuelense scored when representing Costa Rica at the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League:

Error: No goals found

Both clubs lost their Round of 16 series against opponents from Major League Soccer:

  • Alajuelense lost to Atlanta United (2-0 on aggregate).
  • Saprissa lost to Philadelphia Union (5-0 on aggregate).

 

