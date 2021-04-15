Watch: All the goals Costa Rican clubs scored in the Champions League
Here are all the goals Saprissa and Alajuelense scored when representing Costa Rica at the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League:
Both clubs lost their Round of 16 series against opponents from Major League Soccer:
- Alajuelense lost to Atlanta United (2-0 on aggregate).
- Saprissa lost to Philadelphia Union (5-0 on aggregate).
