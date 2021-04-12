  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Saprissa equals longest winless streak in 35 years

April 11, 2021
Pitch-level view at Ricardo Saprissa Stadium during a match on November 5, 2020.

Pitch-level view at Ricardo Saprissa Stadium during a match on November 5, 2020. (Via Saprissa.)

Deportivo Saprissa drew 1-1 with Pérez Zeledón and reached eight consecutive games without a win in the Clausura 2021 soccer tournament in Costa Rica, equaling a club record established in 1986.

Despite the circumstances — and the fact that those led by World Cup player Roy Myers have gone nine games in a row without winning away, the worst mark in club history — Saprissa remains in the qualifying zone at the final phase of the tournament.

For the next date Saprissa will have a complicated test, when it receives the leader, Alajuelense, in another new edition of the Costa Rican classic.

Alajuelense thrashed Grecia at home, 4-1, and remains the only undefeated side of the tournament.

Saprissa and Alajuelense will also compete in the return leg of the CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 this week. Both clubs trail, 1-0, to their Major League Soccer opponents.

Through 17 dates of the Clausura, Alajuelense sums 37 points; Santos 31; Saprissa and Herediano, 22; Jicaral and Limón, 21; Cartaginés and San Carlos, 20; Grecia and Sporting, 17; Guadalupe, 16; Pérez Zeledón, 15.

Matchday results:

Saprissa – Pérez Zeledón: 1-1

Greece – Alajuelense: 1-4

Guadalupe – Herediano: 2-2

Limón – Sporting: 3-1

Santos – Jicaral: 3-0

