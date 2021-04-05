Red Cross responded to 10,000 incidents during Semana Santa
The Costa Rican Red Cross responded to 10,058 incidents during Semana Santa (Easter Holy Week), the organization said in a statement.
According to the Red Cross, between March 27 and 5 p.m. on April 4, it had provided assistance at:
- 1,082 road accidents.
- 74 aquatic accidents.
- 416 armed assaults.
- 603 traumatic emergencies.
- 3 mountain evacuations.
- 23 electric/burning incidents.
- 447 intoxications.
As of Sunday afternoon, the Red Cross said Costa Rica had accumulated 30 deaths across the above incidents.
During Semana Santa, the National Emergency Commission (CNE) issued alerts related to winds, heavy rainfall and strong ocean currents. The effect on tides was especially notable in the North Pacific and South Caribbean, two areas that were heavily frequented by holiday travelers.
Not included in the Red Cross’s figures were two deaths associated with clandestine bullfights in Guanacaste province. As La Nación reports, the first incident occurred on Thursday, while the second occurred early Sunday morning.
Elsewhere in Costa Rica, a person was detained Saturday morning after they were caught driving 170 kph (105 mph) on Route 32. Authorities didn’t provide further information about the individual’s identity or whether they were driving under the influence.
Route 27, which connects the Pacific coast with San José, reported fluid movement on Sunday night after two days of one-way traffic toward the capital.
