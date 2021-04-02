Travel Alert: All lanes on Route 27 lead to San José on Saturday and Sunday

Traffic on Route 27 that connects San José with the province of Puntarenas will only flow towards the capital on Saturday and Sunday afternoons to keep traffic moving as travelers return from Semana Santa vacations along the Pacific coast.

Traffic Police and route administrator GlobalVía will close vehicle passage in the San José-Puntarenas direction between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Ciudad Colón.

Between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., all highway lanes on the stretch between Ciudad Colón and Pozón de Orotina will only allow vehicle traffic towards San José.

Motorists traveling to the Pacific region during those hours can use alternate routes including Route 3 through Atenas-Monte Aguacate-Orotina; Route 1 through Monte Cambronero or Route 239 at Ciudad Colón – Puriscal – Turrubares and then taking the exit to Pozón de Orotina.

To check traffic status on Route 27 or to request assistance on the road, visit GlobalVía’s Facebook or Twitter pages. Bilingual staff are also available at their call center: 2588-4040.