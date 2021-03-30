  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
  • Costa Rica Cryptocurrency
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica reiterates call for international collaboration to face Covid

March 29, 2021
Costa Rican president Carlos Alvarado.

Costa Rican president Carlos Alvarado. (Photo via Casa Presidencial.)

The president of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, defended Monday before an international panel the creation of a fund financed by industrialized countries to face the global economic devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Fund Against the Covid-19 Economy (FACE), defended by Alvarado, would be financed with 0.7% of the GDP of the world’s largest economies and distributed by multilateral development banks with favorable terms for lower-income countries.

“Today, we must ask ourselves: ‘What have we achieved through multilateralism in the last year? Have we done enough?’” said the Costa Rican president.

President Alvarado made his request at a debate convened by the Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau and the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness.

The meeting focused on finding solutions to increase global liquidity, extending debt service suspension to middle-income countries, and providing debt relief when necessary.

Costa Rica, with 5 million inhabitants, has suffered a strong health impact from Covid-19 — with at least 2,931 deaths — as well as an economic crisis.

Related posts:

  1. At UN, Costa Rica defends international fund to alleviate economic blow of pandemic
  2. President of Costa Rica warns of growing inequality due to pandemic
  3. IMF loan ‘ultimately benefits all Costa Ricans,’ Alvarado says in interview

You may be interested

Cultural activities in Costa Rica during Semana Santa
Arts and Culture
1830 views
Arts and Culture
1830 views

Cultural activities in Costa Rica during Semana Santa

The Tico Times - March 29, 2021

Several Costa Rican institutions are offering cultural activities during Semana Santa (Easter Holy Week). National Museum of Costa Rica It…

Costa Rica urges visiting National Parks during Semana Santa
Costa Rica
11058 views
Costa Rica
11058 views

Costa Rica urges visiting National Parks during Semana Santa

The Tico Times - March 29, 2021

The Costa Rican government is encouraging citizens to enjoy the country's natural attractions during Semana Santa (Easter Holy Week): Under…

The history and future of dental implants
Dental Tourism
2801 views
Dental Tourism
2801 views

The history and future of dental implants

Terri Goodness / Goodness Dental - March 29, 2021

For millennia, our ancient forebears have innovated to help people manage and care for their teeth. They intrinsically understood the…

LATEST NEWS

Arts and Culture

Cultural activities in Costa Rica during Semana Santa

 - Mar 29, 2021
Drake, Corcovado. Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Costa Rica urges visiting National Parks during Semana Santa

 - Mar 29, 2021
Dental Tourism

The history and future of dental implants

 - Mar 29, 2021
Stock photo of a coronavirus test. Photo is for illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica lab offers at-airport Covid tests

 - Mar 29, 2021
Business

Some businesses thrive, others ache during pandemic

 - Mar 29, 2021
Costa Rica Passover seder
Holidays

Happy Passover from Costa Rica!

 - Mar 28, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 215,178
  • Deaths: 2,931
  • Recovered: 191,707