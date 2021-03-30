Costa Rica coronavirus data for Tuesday, March 30
Costa Rica registered 528 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, March 27; 304 on Sunday, March 28; 258 on Monday, March 29; and 496 cases on Tuesday, March 30, reaching a total of 216,764 confirmed cases.
In total, they comprise 106,971 women and 109,793 men, of which 190,055 are Costa Rican and 26,709 are foreigners.
By age: 182,022 adults, 16,475 older adults and 18,160 minors, with 107 under investigation.
Costa Rica has accumulated 192,699 recovered people, of which 95,213 are women and 97,486 are men. By age: 163,812 adults, 12,662 older adults, 16,120 minors, and 105 under investigation.
333 people are hospitalized — 163 of them in intensive care, with an age range of 15 to 93 years.
On Saturday five deaths were reported; on Sunday there were six; on Monday seven and Tuesday eight deaths were registered, reaching a total of 2,957 deaths related to Covid-19.
In total they comprise 1,105 women and 1,852 men, with an age range of two to 103 years. By age there are 903 adults, 2,050 older adults and four minors.
You may be interested
Costa Rica seeks elusive win today vs. MexicoAlejandro Zúñiga - March 30, 2021
The Costa Rica men’s national soccer team seeks an elusive win Tuesday afternoon when it faces Mexico in an international…
IMF sees global economy improving despite uncertaintiesAFP - March 30, 2021
Economic growth led by the United States and China is accelerating, amplifying the risks of an uneven global recovery, the…
Costa Rica reiterates call for international collaboration to face CovidThe Tico Times - March 30, 2021
The president of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, defended Monday before an international panel the creation of a fund financed by…