Costa Rica coronavirus data for Tuesday, March 30

Costa Rica registered 528 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, March 27; 304 on Sunday, March 28; 258 on Monday, March 29; and 496 cases on Tuesday, March 30, reaching a total of 216,764 confirmed cases.

In total, they comprise 106,971 women and 109,793 men, of which 190,055 are Costa Rican and 26,709 are foreigners.

By age: 182,022 adults, 16,475 older adults and 18,160 minors, with 107 under investigation.

Costa Rica has accumulated 192,699 recovered people, of which 95,213 are women and 97,486 are men. By age: 163,812 adults, 12,662 older adults, 16,120 minors, and 105 under investigation.

333 people are hospitalized — 163 of them in intensive care, with an age range of 15 to 93 years.

On Saturday five deaths were reported; on Sunday there were six; on Monday seven and Tuesday eight deaths were registered, reaching a total of 2,957 deaths related to Covid-19.

In total they comprise 1,105 women and 1,852 men, with an age range of two to 103 years. By age there are 903 adults, 2,050 older adults and four minors.