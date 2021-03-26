National Geographic launches TikTok with video of Costa Rica
National Geographic is now on TikTok, and while we don’t fully understand the social-media platform, we do understand their first video.
The scientific and educational organization launched its TikTok on Thursday with a video featuring explorer and filmmaker Filipe DeAndrade.
The TikTok video shows humpback whales, scarlet macaws, turtles and a sloth, which DeAndrade calls “some of the most charismatic creatures that this country has to offer.”
Watch the video below:
@natgeoHey TikTok! What did we miss? 😎 ##NatGeoTikTok
The TikTok video “fills us with great satisfaction, because it confirms the positioning of Costa Rica as a destination based on biodiversity, a sanctuary of sustainability and the ideal tourist destination to reconnect with what is really essential,” said Tourism Minister Gustavo Segura in a statement.
