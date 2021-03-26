  • Costa Rica Cryptocurrency
  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

National Geographic launches TikTok with video of Costa Rica

March 26, 2021
Green macaw.

A great green macaw (Ara ambiguus), known as lapa verde in Spanish, flies in the mountains near Manzanillo Beach, 280 km east of San José, Costa Rica. (Rodrigo Arangua/AFP)

National Geographic is now on TikTok, and while we don’t fully understand the social-media platform, we do understand their first video.

The scientific and educational organization launched its TikTok on Thursday with a video featuring explorer and filmmaker Filipe DeAndrade.

The TikTok video shows humpback whales, scarlet macaws, turtles and a sloth, which DeAndrade calls “some of the most charismatic creatures that this country has to offer.”

Watch the video below:

 

@natgeoHey TikTok! What did we miss? 😎 ##NatGeoTikTok

♬ original sound – National Geographic

The TikTok video “fills us with great satisfaction, because it confirms the positioning of Costa Rica as a destination based on biodiversity, a sanctuary of sustainability and the ideal tourist destination to reconnect with what is really essential,” said Tourism Minister Gustavo Segura in a statement.

Related posts:

  1. National Geographic names Costa Rica to ‘Best of the World’ list
  2. TripAdvisor names Arenal Volcano among world’s best national parks
  3. News briefs: National Geographic, Wall Street Journal highlight Costa Rica

You may be interested

Working from the tropics: Costa Rica promises digital nomads a life of ‘Pura Vida’
Costa Rica
6257 views
Costa Rica
6257 views

Working from the tropics: Costa Rica promises digital nomads a life of ‘Pura Vida’

George Soriano - March 26, 2021

A year into the brave new world of pandemic-related issues, it appears that some important changes to the way we…

Four cantons will enforce dry law during Holy Week
Business
5095 views
Business
5095 views

Four cantons will enforce dry law during Holy Week

The Tico Times - March 26, 2021

As of Friday evening, just four of Costa Rica’s 82 municipalities have confirmed that they will prohibit the sale of alcohol…

President asks health authorities to speed up vaccine process
Costa Rica
16500 views
Costa Rica
16500 views

President asks health authorities to speed up vaccine process

Alejandro Zúñiga - March 26, 2021

President Carlos Alvarado has called upon Costa Rican health authorities to speed up coronavirus vaccine administrations, according to a report.…

LATEST NEWS

Manuel Antonio
Costa Rica

Working from the tropics: Costa Rica promises digital nomads a life of ‘Pura Vida’

 - Mar 26, 2021
costa rica craft beer
Business

Four cantons will enforce dry law during Holy Week

 - Mar 26, 2021
Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine.
Costa Rica

President asks health authorities to speed up vaccine process

 - Mar 26, 2021
Costa Rica Fishing
Fishing

Costa Rica delays protection of dolphins

 - Mar 25, 2021
Costa Rica

72 hours in Turrialba, Costa Rica 

 - Mar 25, 2021
Costa Rica's Deputy Nidia Cespedes protests before the Legislative Plenary for the third straight day in San Jose, on March 24, 2021 against a bill proposing the decriminalisation of abortion.
Costa Rica

Movement aims to legalize abortion in Costa Rica, sparking protest

 - Mar 25, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 213,438
  • Deaths: 2,908
  • Recovered: 190,950