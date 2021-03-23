  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Domestic airlines prepare Semana Santa flights and deals

March 22, 2021
The domestic terminal at Juan Santamaría International Airport

The domestic terminal at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) in Alajuela, Costa Rica. (via Aeris.)

Two domestic airlines, SANSA and Costa Rica Green Airways, continue to offer intra-national flights during the coronavirus pandemic.

Between them, the carriers offer flights from the San José-area Juán Santamaría International Airport (SJO) to 13 destinations across Costa Rica.

“We are at a decisive moment so that as a sector we encourage all forms and routes of tourism that allow us to bring progress to different corners of the country,” said Erick Barboza, commercial director of AERIS, which operates SJO.

“Since 2018, Juan Santamaría International Airport has a modern domestic terminal that provides the best passenger experience and seeks to promote the internal visitation of Costa Rica.”

So far in 2021, domestic passenger traffic has dropped by 58% compared to the same period last year, though this represents an uptick over to mid-2020.

“As with international flights, the recovery process is also slow for local operations. With the help of the SANSA and Green Airways airlines, we hope to promote the country’s connections and the natural beauty of what Costa Rica offers from within,” Barboza said.

Costa Rica Green Airways

Green Airways offers regular commercial service between SJO and Tambor, a small town on the southern tip of the Nicoya Peninsula. Their website also lists flights to Quepos, Puntarenas.

In addition to scheduled service, the airline offers charter flights to any destination in Costa Rica. Contact them on WhatsApp or via their website for booking information.

For Easter Holy Week (Semana Santa), Green Airways is waiving fees for surfboards. In addition, interested travelers can call the airline for last-minute discounts on tickets.

SANSA

SANSA has resumed commercial flights from the San José area (SJO) to Golfito, Puerto Jiménez, Quepos, Drake, Tambor, Nosara, Tamarindo, Liberia, Limón, Tortuguero and La Fortuna. For timetables and to book tickets, visit the SANSA website.

“We hope to continue expanding our operation day by day, as we will do for this Easter, when we will have more frequencies to all our destinations in order to satisfy the demand for internal flights, with prices accessible to all,” said Mario Zamora, General Manager of SANSA.

SANSA has a selection of special fares on its website and has also advertised the promo code “TICO” for discounts.

****

Flying in Costa Rica can be a beautiful and memorable experience. Check out our picturesque departure from Drake Bay Airport on the Osa Peninsula: 

