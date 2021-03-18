  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
One year later, Tourism Board reopens popular attractions

March 18, 2021
The ruins of the Ujarrás church, Costa Rica's oldest, originally built between 1575 and 1580, then rebuilt between 1681 and 1693. (Andrés Madrigal/The Tico Times)

More than a year ago, the Ruins of Ujarrás and two lookouts in Cartago became the first tourist attractions in Costa Rica to close in context of the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday, the Tourism Board (ICT) announced the Mirador de Orosí, the Mirador de Ujarrás and the Ruins of Ujarrás will reopen in time for the 2021 Easter Holy Week holiday.

“For the ICT, it is a source of great joy to once again make these places of recreation, tradition and beauty available to all Costa Rican families,” said Carolina Trejos, the Tourism Board’s marketing director.

Costa Rica has permitted all open-air tourism activities over the last several months. However, the ICT, which operates the lookouts and ruins, had chosen not to reopen those attractions.

The three tourist sites will be open Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests must wear a mask and bring alcohol gel in order to enter.

“Visiting these beautiful places is free, and we hope you enjoy them with your families starting this weekend,” Trejos said.

Orosí and Ujarrás are among our favorite day trips from San José. As we wrote in 2016:

You don’t have to drive far before you reach the incredibly beautiful Orosi and Ujarrás valleys. The drive down will reward the traveler with spectacular views of Lake Cachí, coffee plantations, small towns and surrounding mountains. Orosi is home to the oldest church still in use in Costa Rica, built in 1743. Next to it, you’ll find a small museum with a collection of religious paintings, artifacts and period clothing.

How to get there

  • Mirador de Orosí: From the Church of Paraíso de Cartago, 3 kilometers to the south, on the road to Orosí.
  • Mirador de Ujarrás: From the Paraíso de Cartago church, 2 kilometers to the east.
  • Ruins of Ujarrás: Remains of the historic colonial church, destination of many pilgrimages to visit the Virgin of Ujarrás. Located 5 kilometers east, highway to Cachí.

