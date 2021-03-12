  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

13 of Latin America’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Interpol operation

March 12, 2021
Interpol Headquarters in Lyon, France.

Interpol Headquarters in Lyon, France. (Photo via Massimiliano Mariani / Creative Commons.)

Thirteen of the most wanted fugitives in Latin America were arrested in an operation coordinated by Interpol that involved eight countries in the region, the international criminal police organization announced Friday.

The fugitives, wanted for serious crimes such as murder, kidnapping or sexual violence, were all subject to Interpol red notices.

The arrests took place between February 22 and March 5 and involved police officers from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Panama and Peru.

In a statement, the Paris-based institution highlighted the arrest of a fugitive wanted in Peru for sexual exploitation of minors and human trafficking who was detained by Argentine police.

It also cited the case of Inga Molina, who was on Ecuador’s most-wanted fugitives list since 2018, accused of rape.

At first it was thought that he had fled abroad, but investigators managed to locate and detain him in Quito thanks to open source analysis and wiretapping.

The head of an international drug trafficking network, wanted by Brazil after a series of seizures, was also arrested and detained by the Bolivian police in Santa Cruz de la Sierra.

“These results are only possible thanks to EL PAcCTO’s permanent network that has been created over time among national fugitive investigators,” said Stephen Kavanagh, Interpol’s executive director of police services, quoted in the statement.

“Every year, this network grows stronger and it becomes even more difficult for criminals to evade justice by fleeing from one Latin American country to another,” added Kavanagh.

EL PAcCTO is a cooperation program financed by the European Union that aims to strengthen capacities and facilitate international cooperation.

Its association with Interpol aims to create and develop a permanent mechanism for fugitive investigations throughout Latin America.

Launched for the first time in 2018, it has so far aided in the location and arrests of 79 fugitives.

Related posts:

  1. WhatsApp: Costa Rica’s latest policing tool
  2. More than 500 arrests made in raid against arms trafficking in eight Latin American countries
  3. China donates motorcycles, security equipment to Costa Rica

You may be interested

Why Costa Rica uses horseshoe crab blood in medicine
Costa Rica
21372 views
Costa Rica
21372 views

Why Costa Rica uses horseshoe crab blood in medicine

Alejandro Zúñiga - March 12, 2021

Costa Rica uses the blue blood of horseshoe crabs to test injectable drugs for contaminants. Dr. Mario André Oreamuno Ávila,…

Costa Rican men prepare for Olympic qualifying tournament
Costa Rica
914 views
Costa Rica
914 views

Costa Rican men prepare for Olympic qualifying tournament

The Tico Times - March 12, 2021

The Costa Rica men's national team is preparing for the Concacaf Olympic Qualifying Championship, which will be held in Guadalajara,…

Costa Rica promotes Holy Week tourism with mandatory vacation
Costa Rica
2308 views
Costa Rica
2308 views

Costa Rica promotes Holy Week tourism with mandatory vacation

Alejandro Zúñiga - March 11, 2021

In an effort to reactivate Costa Rica's tourism industry, Central Government workers will take mandatory vacations during Easter Holy Week.…

LATEST NEWS

Horseshoe crab blood is used to test for contaminated drugs.
Costa Rica

Why Costa Rica uses horseshoe crab blood in medicine

 - Mar 12, 2021
El Clasico Nacional: Saprissa vs. Alajuelense
Costa Rica

Costa Rican men prepare for Olympic qualifying tournament

 - Mar 12, 2021
A biker enjoying the view near a small lake in Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica promotes Holy Week tourism with mandatory vacation

 - Mar 11, 2021
(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 12, 2021 a vial containing the Covid-19 vaccine by AstraZeneca and a syringe are seen on a table in the pharmacy of the vaccination center at the Robert Bosch hospital in Stuttgart, southern Germany.
Costa Rica

Denmark, Norway, Iceland suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine

 - Mar 11, 2021
Southwest Airlines flight to Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Southwest Airlines routes to Costa Rica remain suspended

 - Mar 11, 2021
Americans who plan to visit Costa Rica for dental tourism will find the following information useful.  
Dental Tourism

Costa Rica dental clinics take COVID-19 prevention seriously

 - Mar 11, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 207,832
  • Deaths: 2,848
  • Recovered: 188,151