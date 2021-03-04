Throwback Thursday: 2006 Arenal Volcano lava flows

Arenal Volcano’s July 1968 eruption destroyed three small villages, killed 87 people and wiped out 232 square kilometers of crops and livestock.

The stratovolcano has remained dormant over the last decade-plus, but for years, La Fortuna’s residents made their peace with the active volcano to form a delicate harmony.

Pandemic notwithstanding, Arenal remains a massive tourism draw despite its minimal volcanic activity. In 2019, 119,801 tourists explored the national park, according to official data.

Visitors come to see the iconic volcano, of course, but also to enjoy the hot springs, birdwatching, vegetation, and lake activities that are prevalent in the La Fortuna area.

Pictured here are lava flows in 2006.

Read more in The Tico Times archives here:

Photo by Matthew.landry at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 2.5, Link