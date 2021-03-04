Bayer to expand Costa Rica-based operations

Bayer is expanding its presence in Costa Rica through the purchase of a property near the Coyol Industrial Park in Alajuela, the German pharmaceutical announced.

While Bayer provided few details about its plans for the new facilities, it called the move “part of its long-term business expansion plans in the region.”

“As a company, we highly value the presence of technically qualified talent, the strong collaboration between the business community and the public sector, and the leadership demonstrated in the area of ​​environmental sustainability,” said Christian Meyer, regional manger for Bayer’s pharmaceutical division, in a statement.

Bayer has had a Costa Rican presence for more than 40 years, and the country has been Bayer’s regional hub since 2008. It currently operates administrative offices in Escazú and a medical device plant in Heredia, and it has been growing its Shared Services Center in Alajuela.

The Shared Services Center, which offers accounting, finances and business support, has expanded from 25 employees in 2017 to more than 600 in 2020, according to Bayer.

“With a growing and aging global population and a growing chronic disease landscape, the need for healthcare resources is continually growing, including for Bayer’s pharmaceuticals,” the press release reads.

Bayer also conducts agricultural research in Costa Rica through two farms: a fruit-tree farm in Limón and a cotton-seed farm in Guanacaste.

