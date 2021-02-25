Amazon Web Services opens new Costa Rica office

Amazon Web Services, a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc., on Thursday opened a new office in Costa Rica to support the growth of cloud computing in the country.

The company said in a press release that it will “invest in the local market by hiring highly trained engineers, network specialists, account managers, and other roles” to work at the new offices.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a cloud-computing platform that hosts many of the world’s most popular websites. If you’re joining a Zoom meeting, that’s on AWS. So is your favorite Netflix show, and the social-media platform you might use to talk about it (Reddit, Twitter, among others).

In Costa Rica, Banco Lafise, Fujitsu and Snap Finance’s online platforms all use AWS, according to the company.

“Costa Rica is a key market for AWS in Central America, where companies have been innovating with AWS and are using the cloud to accelerate time-to-market and expand their businesses to reach customers locally and around the world, especially during these times of pandemic,” said Marcos Grilanda, AWS Regional Director.

“The decision to open an AWS office in San José speaks to growing customer demand, the broad pool of talent here, and the investment we are making to support cloud adoption in the country.”

Amazon has been in Costa Rica since 2008 and today employs more than 14,000 people here, according to the company. Its local offices are in free-trade zones in San José and Heredia.

Amazon.com, Inc. is among the world’s top-10 largest companies by revenue, according to Fortune.

“As in prior years, the company’s Amazon Web Services unit outpaced the company as a whole, growing revenue at a 37% clip to $35 billion,” Fortune wrote.

Those interested in applying for jobs at Amazon in Costa Rica can do so at amazon.jobs.