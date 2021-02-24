  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Costa Rica details March friendlies against Mexico, Bosnia-Herzegovina

February 24, 2021


Joel Campbell during Costa Rica's match against Qatar on November 13, 2020. (via FEDEFUTBOL)

The Costa Rican men’s soccer team will face Bosnia-Herzegovina and Mexico in March friendlies, and the local federation has provided more details about the upcoming matches.

La Sele will be measured on Saturday, March 27 against Bosnia-Herzegovina in the city of Zenica. Then, the Ticos will face Mexico on March 30 at the Wiener Neustadt stadium in Austria.

The Mexico match will begin at 9 p.m. local time (1 p.m. in Costa Rica), the Costa Rican Football Federation announced.

“[Austria] is allowing professional activity, including some flexibility for footballers who arrive from various parts of the world. Both we and Mexico played there just a few months ago and the stadium is near the airport, which is also convenient for logistics,” said Diego Brenes, administrative director for Fedefutbol.

“Logically, in times of pandemic it is a challenge, but we are prepared just as we did in November.”

The duels will be an opportunity for Costa Rica to regain its form after losing the few friendlies it played in 2020.

The matches will allow Costa Rica, with its figures Keylor Navas (PSG, France), Joel Campbell (León, Mexico) and Oscar Duarte (Levante, Spain) to prepare against Mexico before the Concacaf Final Four tournament, scheduled for June, and the Gold Cup in July.

Mexico and Costa Rica are also classified for the final octagonal of the Concacaf qualifying rounds for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The “Octagon” will begin in September.

It will be the first time that the Costa Rican team has faced Bosnia-Herzegovina, which has in its ranks prominent figures such as Miralem Pjanic, from Barcelona, ​​and Edin Dzeko, from Roma.

The Tico team held only five friendly matches in 2020 and didn’t win any of them. The results included a loss against the Basque Country, an autonomous community in northern Spain.

