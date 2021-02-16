  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Pfizer to resume Costa Rica vaccine deliveries today

February 16, 2021
The first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccines arrived in Costa Rica on December 23, 2020.

The first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccines arrived in Costa Rica on December 23, 2020. (via Carlos Alvarado.)

Costa Rica will receive its next shipment of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Tuesday night, authorities announced.

Pfizer had suspended dose deliveries since late January as the pharmaceutical made improvements to its global supply chain. The resumption means Costa Rica can begin vaccinating all citizens and residents ages 58 and older against the coronavirus.

“Today, as we’ve expected since the end of January, … we have confirmed that they will resume,” said Alexander Solís, president of the National Emergency Commission (CNE). “The flight arrives this very night with the programmed deliveries.”

Solís said shipments will continue weekly until Pfizer satisfies the contract for 3 million doses, which Costa Rica purchased for $36 million. The country has administered 96,948 of the 104,325 doses (93%) it has received so far.

Beginning with Tuesday’s delivery, 80% of new doses will be reserved for elderly Costa Rican citizens and residents. The priority for vaccines is as follows:

  • First group: Staff and residents at retirement or nursing homes.First responders, including health personnel.
  • Second group: Costa Rica’s older population, defined here as those ages 58 and up. According to the Presidency, this group will be required to demonstrate residency with a cédula or DIMEX.
  • Third group: People from 18-58 with risk factors, including hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, respiratory illness, kidney disease and obesity, among others.
  • Fourth group: Teachers and other staff within the Education Ministry (MEP) or private schools. Imprisoned people and judicial staff. Workers for the 911 service.
  • Fifth group: Health science students and related technicians in clinical fields. People ages 40-57 without any of the aforementioned risk factors but whose work puts them in contact with others. This includes laborers in agriculture, construction, service industries, etc.

The Caja will contact individuals to schedule their coronavirus vaccine. Those who fall into priority groups should contact their local EBAIS (public community health clinic) and ensure their contact information is current.

Direct deliveries of the AstraZeneca vaccine will begin in May, Solís said Tuesday. The country could receive AstraZeneca doses earlier as part of its enrollment in the Covax facility.

The latest Covid data

See the below graph for the latest Costa Rica coronavirus updates:

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available. Visit the Costa Rican Presidency for the official list of coronavirus measures and alerts. 

Related posts:

  1. LatAm countries begin mass vaccinations as Europe fears new strain
  2. Costa Rica reports no adverse effects after first vaccine shots
  3. Nearly 12,000 Costa Ricans have received both vaccine doses

You may be interested

Where to get a coronavirus test in Costa Rica
Costa Rica
3223 views
Costa Rica
3223 views

Where to get a coronavirus test in Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - February 16, 2021

Several countries, including the United States, require that returning travelers test negative for the coronavirus. Some 130 labs in Costa…

Costa Rica evaluates removing weekend driving restrictions
Costa Rica
1721 views
Costa Rica
1721 views

Costa Rica evaluates removing weekend driving restrictions

Alejandro Zúñiga - February 16, 2021

Costa Rica may end its weekend daytime driving restrictions starting in March. Health Minister Daniel Salas said in an interview…

Costa Rica has administered nearly 100,000 vaccine doses
Costa Rica
16320 views
Costa Rica
16320 views

Costa Rica has administered nearly 100,000 vaccine doses

Alejandro Zúñiga - February 16, 2021

Costa Rica has administered 96,948 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, the Presidency said Monday. More than 42,500 people have already…

LATEST NEWS

Stock photo of a coronavirus test. Photo is for illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

Where to get a coronavirus test in Costa Rica

 - Feb 16, 2021
Traffic Police officer
Costa Rica

Costa Rica evaluates removing weekend driving restrictions

 - Feb 16, 2021
Jorge De Ford, 72, receives the coronavirus vaccine on December 24, 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica has administered nearly 100,000 vaccine doses

 - Feb 16, 2021
Costa Rica has signed an agreement with AstraZeneca for 1 million doses of an eventual vaccine, enough for 500,000 people.
Costa Rica

WHO gives global green light for AstraZeneca Covid shot

 - Feb 15, 2021
Artist's rendition of the highway expansion in Puntarenas
Costa Rica

Puntarenas road upgrades to begin in coming days

 - Feb 15, 2021
Plastic humpback whale
Costa Rica

No single-use plastics in Costa Rica national parks starting Feb. 25

 - Feb 15, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 200,024
  • Deaths: 2,730
  • Recovered: 163,334