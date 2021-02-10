  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica labs begin offering antigen tests for tourists

February 10, 2021
Lab test for coronavirus

A lab worker conducts a test for SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Via Health Ministry.)

Starting Thursday, Laboratorios Echandi will offer rapid antigen tests for travelers who need a negative result in order to return to their home country.

In doing so, they become the first private lab in Costa Rica to offer that test for tourists, per La Nación. More labs and hospitals are expected to sell antigen tests in the near future.

The antigen test at Laboratorios Echandi will cost $60, and the lab is promising same-day results.

Because Costa Rican health authorities recommend PCR tests for local diagnostic use, the only people permitted to purchase the antigen test at Laboratorios Echandi are those with a flight within the next 72 hours.

Here is further information about the antigen test, per Laboratorios Echandi:

  • Results will be delivered the same day.
  • It is available by appointment at any of the lab’s 21 branches.
  • Requirements: Present identification and a flight ticket/itinerary for an international flight within 72 hours. The test will only be carried out on people who present an air ticket for travel outside of Costa Rica.
  • The sample for the test is a nasopharyngeal swab.

Antigen tests meet the United States’s entry requirements. Per the CDC:

Passengers must be tested with a viral test that could be either an antigen test or a nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT), such as reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), reverse transcription loop-mediated isothermal amplification (RT-LAMP), and transcription-mediated amplification (TMA). 

Antigen tests do not meet Canada’s entry requirements. They are accepted by the UK and Panama.

According to the U.S. FDA, antigen tests detect specific proteins from the coronavirus. They are “more likely to miss an active Covid-19 infection compared to molecular tests” such as PCR.

To contact Laboratorios Echandi, call 2258-4334 or click here. For a list of 130-plus locations that offer PCR tests for tourists, click here.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica to allow U.S. tourists starting in September
  2. September flights will feature return of commercial service to Guanacaste
  3. Costa Rica to eliminate coronavirus test requirement for tourists

You may be interested

Six tourists hospitalized as Covid spreads through group
Costa Rica
16193 views
Costa Rica
16193 views

Six tourists hospitalized as Covid spreads through group

Alejandro Zúñiga - February 10, 2021

Six tourists in Costa Rica were hospitalized with Covid-19 after their group of 20 tested positive for the virus, the…

Covid-19 prompts more to grasp for ‘digital nomad’ dream
Costa Rica
6066 views
Costa Rica
6066 views

Covid-19 prompts more to grasp for ‘digital nomad’ dream

Lea DAUPLE / AFP - February 10, 2021

"When I talked about this before the pandemic, people thought I was crazy . Now they tell me I was…

Authorities expect gradual tourism recovery in 2021
Costa Rica
2317 views
Costa Rica
2317 views

Authorities expect gradual tourism recovery in 2021

Alejandro Zúñiga - February 9, 2021

The Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT) says it's using several models to try to predict how many visitors the country…

LATEST NEWS

San Juan de Dios Hospital, part of the Costa Rica Social Security System.
Costa Rica

Six tourists hospitalized as Covid spreads through group

 - Feb 10, 2021
Playa Blanca at Punta Leona in Puntarenas, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Covid-19 prompts more to grasp for ‘digital nomad’ dream

 - Feb 10, 2021
Planes on the ramp at Liberia International Airport in Guanacaste, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Authorities expect gradual tourism recovery in 2021

 - Feb 09, 2021
Aerial view of the Panama City bay.
Latin America

Panama defends hiring Cuban doctors to fight pandemic

 - Feb 09, 2021
Costa Rica has signed an agreement with AstraZeneca for 1 million doses of an eventual vaccine, enough for 500,000 people.
Costa Rica

WHO examines AstraZeneca vaccine amid questions about efficacy

 - Feb 09, 2021
Drug trafficking

Costa Rica draws the line: All pineapple shipments checked for drugs

 - Feb 09, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 197,852
  • Deaths: 2,698
  • Recovered: 158,820