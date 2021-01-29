  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake shakes southern Costa Rica on Friday morning

January 29, 2021
Costa Rica earthquake alert graphic. For illustrative purposes.

Costa Rica earthquake alert graphic. For illustrative purposes. (Via CNE.)

Many residents of the Southern Zone didn’t need an alarm to wake up early on Friday morning.

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook southern Costa Rica and northern Panama at 6:41 a.m., the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI) said.

The epicenter was estimated at 37.6 km southwest of Puerto Armuelles, Panama.

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) has not reported any damages in Costa Rica. The earthquake was felt throughout the Southern Zone and in the city of David, Panama, OVSICORI said.

“This is an earthquake that occurs in a region where three tectonic plates interact: the Cocos plate, the Nazca plate, and the Panama plate,” an OVSICORI spokesperson said.

OVSICORI reported several smaller aftershocks throughout Friday morning.

Costa Rica averages 350 earthquakes each month — about 12 each day — though most are imperceptible.

Official sources to follow in the event of a seismic emergency include CNE, OVSICORI and the National Seismological Network. The Tico Times will always strive to provide timely, accurate updates for our English-speaking audience.

Related posts:

  1. Magnitude 6.2 earthquake rattles Costa Rica on Monday afternoon
  2. Magnitude 5.4 earthquake rattles San José, Costa Rica on Saturday night
  3. Pair of tremors rattles Costa Rica on both coasts

You may be interested

Study confirms cause of death for Costa Rica coronavirus patients
Costa Rica
6050 views
Costa Rica
6050 views

Study confirms cause of death for Costa Rica coronavirus patients

Alejandro Zúñiga - January 29, 2021

Since July, the Health Ministry has worked alongside the country's Judicial Investigation Police (OIJ) and the National Statistics Institute (INEC)…

Costa Ricans filed 5,000 environmental complaints in 2020
Costa Rica
1415 views
Costa Rica
1415 views

Costa Ricans filed 5,000 environmental complaints in 2020

Alejandro Zúñiga - January 29, 2021

The Environment Ministry (MINAE) says it received 5,722 complaints related to alleged environmental crimes in 2020. The figure represents a…

Costa Rica to begin vaccinating everyone 58 and older in February
Costa Rica
16232 views
Costa Rica
16232 views

Costa Rica to begin vaccinating everyone 58 and older in February

Alejandro Zúñiga - January 29, 2021

Costa Rica in February will begin vaccinating citizens and residents who are 58 and older against the coronavirus. President Carlos…

LATEST NEWS

Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Costa Rica

Study confirms cause of death for Costa Rica coronavirus patients

 - Jan 29, 2021
Costa Rica

Costa Ricans filed 5,000 environmental complaints in 2020

 - Jan 29, 2021
Jorge De Ford, 72, receives the coronavirus vaccine on December 24, 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica to begin vaccinating everyone 58 and older in February

 - Jan 29, 2021
Latin America

Herbs, ozone, an antiviral: Maduro’s ‘miraculous’ promises to face Covid-19

 - Jan 29, 2021
Costa Rica coronavirus R value as of January 28, 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, January 18

 - Jan 28, 2021
Costa Rica’s new Legislative Assembly building was inaugurated on October 19, 2020.
Costa Rica

Protests at Legislative Assembly canceled as deputies are absent

 - Jan 28, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 192,637
  • Deaths: 2,599
  • Recovered: 151,382