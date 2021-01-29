Magnitude 6.0 earthquake shakes southern Costa Rica on Friday morning

Many residents of the Southern Zone didn’t need an alarm to wake up early on Friday morning.

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook southern Costa Rica and northern Panama at 6:41 a.m., the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI) said.

The epicenter was estimated at 37.6 km southwest of Puerto Armuelles, Panama.

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) has not reported any damages in Costa Rica. The earthquake was felt throughout the Southern Zone and in the city of David, Panama, OVSICORI said.

“This is an earthquake that occurs in a region where three tectonic plates interact: the Cocos plate, the Nazca plate, and the Panama plate,” an OVSICORI spokesperson said.

OVSICORI reported several smaller aftershocks throughout Friday morning.

Costa Rica averages 350 earthquakes each month — about 12 each day — though most are imperceptible.

Official sources to follow in the event of a seismic emergency include CNE, OVSICORI and the National Seismological Network. The Tico Times will always strive to provide timely, accurate updates for our English-speaking audience.