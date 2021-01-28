  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica deports eight Salvadorans suspected of gang membership

January 27, 2021
Immigration Police in Costa Rica

A member of Costa Rica's Immigration Police. For illustrative purposes. (Via DGME.)

Costa Rican authorities deported eight Salvadorans with “high criminal profiles” this week and who were accused of being part of gangs, the Costa Rican Immigration Administration reported Wednesday.

The Salvadorans had detained since August in a center for migrants, after being held responsible for crimes of extortion, robbery, drug trafficking, forgery of checks and illegal possession of weapons, the Immigration Administration said in a statement.

Those extradited were identified with the surnames Villega López, Rivera Espinoza, Santos Rodríguez, Hernández Rivera, Valencia Barahona, Miranda Ramos, Moran Sánchez and González Salmerón, some of whom had Interpol arrest warrants.

“The Salvadorans were placed under the orders of the authorities of their country for the corresponding processes” after the extradition, the statement said.

Costa Rica deported 580 people in 2020, of which 34 were identified as having ties to Central American gangs.

Gangs are responsible for much of the criminal violence in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, members of the Northern Triangle of Central America, considered one of the most violent war-free regions in the world.

Related posts:

  1. Violence picks up in Central America after brief truce due to COVID-19
  2. Costa Rica will deport Islamic State suspects to Egypt, Iraq
  3. The US asks Central America for cooperation against irregular immigration

You may be interested

Costa Rica celebrates U.S. support of global environmental plan
Climate Change
924 views
Climate Change
924 views

Costa Rica celebrates U.S. support of global environmental plan

Alejandro Zúñiga - January 27, 2021

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an Executive Order that, in part, commits the country to taking bold steps…

International communities commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day
Global
2914 views
Global
2914 views

International communities commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day

The Tico Times - January 27, 2021

Today marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau by Soviet troops on…

Best Costa Rica Movie of 2021: El Pajaro de Fuego
Arts & Culture
12 views
Arts & Culture
12 views

Best Costa Rica Movie of 2021: El Pajaro de Fuego

Tico Times - January 27, 2021

While Costa Rica is a favorite destination for many international film stars, it is not well known for its local…

LATEST NEWS

The beautiful Cabo Blanco Absolute Nature Reserve sits at the southern end of Nicoya Peninsula.
Climate Change

Costa Rica celebrates U.S. support of global environmental plan

 - Jan 27, 2021
Candles in the Museum’s Hall of Remembrance.
Global

International communities commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day

 - Jan 27, 2021
Costa Rica Movies
Arts & Culture

Best Costa Rica Movie of 2021: El Pajaro de Fuego

 - Jan 27, 2021
A closed business.
Costa Rica

Thousands of Costa Rican small businesses closed in 2020

 - Jan 27, 2021
The highly-rated strain of medical marijuana "Blue Dream."
Business

Lawmakers in Costa Rica ask government to speed up medical cannabis debate

 - Jan 27, 2021
Costa Rica’s new Legislative Assembly building was inaugurated on October 19, 2020.
Costa Rica

Read this legal breakdown of Costa Rica’s Global Income Tax project

 - Jan 26, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 192,066
  • Deaths: 2,584
  • Recovered: 150,748