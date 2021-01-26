  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Read this legal breakdown of Costa Rica’s Global Income Tax project

January 26, 2021
Costa Rica’s new Legislative Assembly building was inaugurated on October 19, 2020.

Costa Rica’s new Legislative Assembly building was inaugurated on October 19, 2020. ()

Among the law projects comprising Costa Rica’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund is the “Global Income Tax.”

The project, worked under file No. 22.383, aims to unify the tax obligations for Costa Rica tax residents. Depending on the amount, higher earners would be taxed between 10 and 27.5%.

More than 140 pages of confusing legalese, the project includes portions indicating that income earned abroad will be taxed if it’s brought into Costa Rica.

The folks at Outlier Legal have summarized the bill and its implications for immigrants to Costa Rica (so-called “expats”). It’s the best English-language summary we’ve seen, and we highly recommend that you click here to read it.

“For the most part, I think foreign nationals who reside in Costa Rica will not be affected by this law,” concludes attorney Rafael Valverde, explaining that most expats will be exempt by proving they “keep their fiscal residency abroad.”

Of course, as Valverde explains, the bill is subject to change, particularly as the “unclear and confusing regulations” are hashed out. Among the considerations: How do foreigners prove they’re not subject to the tax?

All of this must be answered as the project works its way through the Legislative Assembly and before it’s implemented and enforced.

Click here to read the full Outlier Legal analysis.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica entry rules ‘incredibly conflicting,’ law office says
  2. U.S. expat Ann Patton to face fourth murder trial
  3. Seeking residency in Costa Rica? You’ll need your vaccines first, report says

You may be interested

Pandemic caused loss of 255 million jobs worldwide in 2020
Costa Rica
2444 views
Costa Rica
2444 views

Pandemic caused loss of 255 million jobs worldwide in 2020

Nina LARSON / AFP - January 26, 2021

The Covid-19 pandemic caused "massive damage" to employment, and recovery in 2021 will be "slow, uneven and uncertain" if policy…

Costa Rica’s coronavirus restrictions for February 2021
Costa Rica
617 views
Costa Rica
617 views

Costa Rica’s coronavirus restrictions for February 2021

Alejandro Zúñiga - January 26, 2021

Costa Rican authorities on Tuesday announced the country's coronavirus measures for February 2021. The vast majority of commercial establishments can…

New U.S. testing policy takes effect today: Where to get a Covid test in Costa Rica
Costa Rica
2661 views
Costa Rica
2661 views

New U.S. testing policy takes effect today: Where to get a Covid test in Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - January 26, 2021

As of Tuesday, January 26, the United States requires that all air passengers show proof of a negative Covid-19 test before…

LATEST NEWS

The United Nations World Flag
Costa Rica

Pandemic caused loss of 255 million jobs worldwide in 2020

 - Jan 26, 2021
Route 32 to Limón
Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s coronavirus restrictions for February 2021

 - Jan 26, 2021
A JetBlue flight from Los Angeles receives a water-cannon salute at Juan Sanatamaría International Airport.
Costa Rica

New U.S. testing policy takes effect today: Where to get a Covid test in Costa Rica

 - Jan 26, 2021
An assortment of Costa Rican colones.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica summons IMF law projects to Legislative Assembly

 - Jan 26, 2021
Elizabeth Castillo, 91, becomes the first person in Costa Rica to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica to vaccinate entire adult population against Covid-19

 - Jan 25, 2021
A KLM Boeing 777 airplane named after Cocos Island National Park.
Costa Rica

KLM says it will continue long-haul flights, but rebook passengers

 - Jan 25, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 191,345
  • Deaths: 2,567
  • Recovered: 149,808