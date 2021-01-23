Saprissa, Alajuelense reach all-Costa Rican CONCACAF League final

One of Costa Rica’s two most-popular soccer clubs will represent the country by winning the 2021 CONCACAF League.

Deportivo Saprissa and Liga Deportiva Alajuelense each won their respective semifinals to qualify for the regional championship match. In the process, both have also qualified for the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League.

Saprissa reached the CONCACAF League final with a dominant, 5-0 performance against Arcahaie FC (Haití) on Friday night in Tibás:

For its part, Alajuelense tied CD Olimpia (Honduras) but advanced through a penalty kick shootout:

The final between the bitter Costa Rican rivals is scheduled for February 3.

The CONCACAF League is the second-tier club tournament for North America, Central America and the Caribbean. Saprissa are the reigning champions, while Club Sport Herediano won in 2018.

The top performers from the CONCACAF League advance to the top-tier Champions League.

Saprissa were the last non-Mexican winners of that competition in 2005, while only two teams from MLS — Los Angeles Galaxy in 2000 and D.C. United in 1998 — have lifted the title.

Under the current format (2008-present), both Saprissa and Alajuelense have reached the semifinals.

The 2021 Champions League will begin in April and feature the following clubs:

Canada: Forge FC or Toronto FC*

Costa Rica: Deportivo Saprissa and LD Alajuelense

Dominican Republic: Club Atletico Pantoja

Haiti: Arcahaie FC

Honduras: CD Marathon and CD Olimpia

Mexico: Club América, Club León, Cruz Azul and CF Monterrey

Nicaragua: Real Estelí FC

USA: Atlanta United FC, Columbus Crew SC, Philadelphia Union and Portland Timbers