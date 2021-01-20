Current flights to Costa Rica: SJO and LIR

These are the airlines and routes currently flying to Costa Rica.

The flight information was provided by the operators of Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) and Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR). Routes are subject to change, especially as countries impose new coronavirus-related policies.

Flights to SJO near San José, Costa Rica

AeroMexico: Resumed service from Mexico City.

Resumed service from Mexico City. Air Canada: Resumed service from Toronto.

Resumed service from Toronto. Air France: Resumed service from Paris.

Resumed service from Paris. Alaska: Resumed service from Los Angeles.

Resumed service from Los Angeles. American: Resumed service from Miami, Dallas and Charlotte.

Resumed service from Miami, Dallas and Charlotte. Avianca: Resumed service from El Salvador and Bogotá (Colombia).

Resumed service from El Salvador and Bogotá (Colombia). Copa: Resumed service from Panama and Guatemala.

Resumed service from Panama and Guatemala. Delta: Resumed service from Atlanta and Los Angeles.

Resumed service from Atlanta and Los Angeles. Edelweiss: Resumed service from Zurich.

Resumed service from Zurich. Iberia: Resumed service from Madrid.

Resumed service from Madrid. JetBlue: Resumed service from Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and New York. Launched a new route from Los Angeles.

Resumed service from Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and New York. Launched a new route from Los Angeles. KLM: Resumed service from Amsterdam.*

Resumed service from Amsterdam.* Lufthansa: Resumed service from Frankfurt.

Resumed service from Frankfurt. Spirit: Resumed service from Fort Lauderdale.

Resumed service from Fort Lauderdale. United: Resumed service from Houston, New York (Newark), Chicago and Washington. Launched new routes from Los Angeles and Denver.

Resumed service from Houston, New York (Newark), Chicago and Washington. Launched new routes from Los Angeles and Denver. Volaris: Resumed service from Mexico City and Cancún.

Resumed service from Mexico City and Cancún. Wingo: Resumed service from Bogotá.

Flights to LIR in Liberia, Guanacaste

Air Canada: Resumed service from Montreal and Toronto.

Resumed service from Montreal and Toronto. Alaska: Resumed service from Los Angeles.

Resumed service from Los Angeles. American: Resumed service from Miami, Charlotte and Dallas.

Resumed service from Miami, Charlotte and Dallas. Delta: Resumed service from Atlanta, Minneapolis and Los Angeles.

Resumed service from Atlanta, Minneapolis and Los Angeles. JetBlue: Resumed service from New York (JFK) Boston.

Resumed service from New York (JFK) Boston. KLM: Resumed service from Amsterdam.*

Resumed service from Amsterdam.* Sun Country: Resumed service from Minneapolis.

Resumed service from Minneapolis. United : Resumed service from Chicago, San Francisco, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles and New York (Newark).

: Resumed service from Chicago, San Francisco, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles and New York (Newark). West Jet: Resumed service from Calgary and Toronto.

* KLM is reportedly suspending all long-haul flights on Friday.

Many countries now require travelers to test negative for the coronavirus before returning. Costa Rica offers tests at 130 private labs; you can find a list of testing locations here.

Click here for a reminder of Costa Rica’s entry requirements during the pandemic.