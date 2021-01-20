  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Current flights to Costa Rica: SJO and LIR

January 20, 2021
Water cannons welcome a flight to Liberia, Guanacaste, Costa Rica on September 5, 2020.

Water cannons welcome a flight to Liberia, Guanacaste, Costa Rica on September 5, 2020. (Photo via ICT.)

These are the airlines and routes currently flying to Costa Rica.

The flight information was provided by the operators of Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) and Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR). Routes are subject to change, especially as countries impose new coronavirus-related policies.

Flights to SJO near San José, Costa Rica

  • AeroMexico: Resumed service from Mexico City.
  • Air Canada: Resumed service from Toronto.
  • Air France: Resumed service from Paris.
  • Alaska: Resumed service from Los Angeles.
  • American: Resumed service from Miami, Dallas and Charlotte.
  • Avianca: Resumed service from El Salvador and Bogotá (Colombia).
  • Copa: Resumed service from Panama and Guatemala.
  • Delta: Resumed service from Atlanta and Los Angeles.
  • Edelweiss: Resumed service from Zurich.
  • Iberia: Resumed service from Madrid.
  • JetBlue: Resumed service from Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and New York. Launched a new route from Los Angeles.
  • KLM: Resumed service from Amsterdam.*
  • Lufthansa: Resumed service from Frankfurt.
  • Spirit: Resumed service from Fort Lauderdale.
  • United: Resumed service from Houston, New York (Newark), Chicago and Washington. Launched new routes from Los Angeles and Denver.
  • Volaris: Resumed service from Mexico City and Cancún.
  • Wingo: Resumed service from Bogotá.

Flights to LIR in Liberia, Guanacaste

  • Air Canada: Resumed service from Montreal and Toronto.
  • Alaska: Resumed service from Los Angeles.
  • American: Resumed service from Miami, Charlotte and Dallas.
  • Delta: Resumed service from Atlanta, Minneapolis and Los Angeles.
  • JetBlue: Resumed service from New York (JFK) Boston.
  • KLM: Resumed service from Amsterdam.*
  • Sun Country: Resumed service from Minneapolis.
  • United: Resumed service from Chicago, San Francisco, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles and New York (Newark).
  • West Jet: Resumed service from Calgary and Toronto.

* KLM is reportedly suspending all long-haul flights on Friday.

Many countries now require travelers to test negative for the coronavirus before returning. Costa Rica offers tests at 130 private labs; you can find a list of testing locations here.

Click here for a reminder of Costa Rica’s entry requirements during the pandemic. 

Related posts:

  1. Watch: United plane receives water-cannon salute as commercial flights return to Guanacaste
  2. United Airlines launches new routes to Costa Rica
  3. JetBlue launches new routes to Costa Rica

You may be interested

‘Multilateralism is back!’ How Costa Rica’s leaders celebrated U.S. inauguration
Costa Rica
271 views
Costa Rica
271 views

‘Multilateralism is back!’ How Costa Rica’s leaders celebrated U.S. inauguration

Alejandro Zúñiga - January 20, 2021

Costa Rican leaders on Wednesday congratulated Joe Biden as he was sworn in as the 46th President of the United…

Joe Biden sworn in as new U.S. President
News
271 views
News
271 views

Joe Biden sworn in as new U.S. President

AFP - January 20, 2021

US President Joe Biden called for "unity" and pledged to be a president for "all Americans" at his inauguration in…

Death toll rises to 58 due to liquor adulterated with methanol
Costa Rica
3076 views
Costa Rica
3076 views

Death toll rises to 58 due to liquor adulterated with methanol

The Tico Times - January 20, 2021

At least 58 people have died since October in Costa Rica from the consumption of alcoholic beverages adulterated with methanol,…

LATEST NEWS

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Costa Rica

‘Multilateralism is back!’ How Costa Rica’s leaders celebrated U.S. inauguration

 - Jan 20, 2021
US President Joe Biden speaks after being sworn in as the 46th President of the US during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2021.
News

Joe Biden sworn in as new U.S. President

 - Jan 20, 2021
Guaro Fiesta Blanca, a brand suspected of being tainted with methanol.
Costa Rica

Death toll rises to 58 due to liquor adulterated with methanol

 - Jan 20, 2021
An airplane at the gate at Juan Sanatmaría International Airport, the busiest international airport in Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica not planning to require negative test for entry

 - Jan 20, 2021
Panama City, Panama.
Latin America

Panama to receive reduced first batch of Pfizer vaccines

 - Jan 20, 2021
Photo for illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, January 19

 - Jan 19, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 187,712
  • Deaths: 2,492
  • Recovered: 144,877