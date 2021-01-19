Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, January 19

Costa Rica registered 958 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, January 16; 508 on Sunday, January 17; 363 on Monday, January 18; and 861 cases on Tuesday, January 19.

Costa Rica reaches a total of 186,877 confirmed cases of Covid-19: 91,912 women and 94,965 men, of whom 163,524 are Costa Rican and 23,353 are foreigners.

By age: 157,632 adults, 13,898 older adults and 15,226 minors. 121 are under investigation.

Costa Rica has confirmed 144,030 recoveries, meaning the country has 40,370 active cases.

552 people are hospitalized — 236 of them in intensive care, with an age range of zero to 93 years. This represents about 66% of Costa Rica’s ICU capacity.

On Saturday, 17 deaths were reported; 16 on Sunday; nine on Monday; and 19 on Tuesday.

Costa Rica reached a total of 2,477 deaths related to Covid-19: 932 women and 1,545 men, with an age range of two to 101 years. By age there are 768 adults, 1,705 older adults and four minors.

