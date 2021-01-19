Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, January 19
Costa Rica registered 958 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, January 16; 508 on Sunday, January 17; 363 on Monday, January 18; and 861 cases on Tuesday, January 19.
Costa Rica reaches a total of 186,877 confirmed cases of Covid-19: 91,912 women and 94,965 men, of whom 163,524 are Costa Rican and 23,353 are foreigners.
By age: 157,632 adults, 13,898 older adults and 15,226 minors. 121 are under investigation.
Costa Rica has confirmed 144,030 recoveries, meaning the country has 40,370 active cases.
552 people are hospitalized — 236 of them in intensive care, with an age range of zero to 93 years. This represents about 66% of Costa Rica’s ICU capacity.
On Saturday, 17 deaths were reported; 16 on Sunday; nine on Monday; and 19 on Tuesday.
Costa Rica reached a total of 2,477 deaths related to Covid-19: 932 women and 1,545 men, with an age range of two to 101 years. By age there are 768 adults, 1,705 older adults and four minors.
The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data. Remember, coronavirus updates now happen twice a week, but this graph updates daily:
If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available. Visit the Costa Rican Presidency for the official list of coronavirus measures and alerts.
