Gradual recovery: International arrivals to Costa Rica increased in December
Costa Rica welcomed nearly 75,000 people in December, almost double the prior month, according to Tourism Board (ICT) data.
International arrivals to Costa Rica tallied 74,974 people in the final month of 2020, an increase of 37,401 people compared to November (37,573 arrivals). Of the December arrivals:
- The majority came from the United States (45,660 people).
- 4,452 people came from Canada, the second-highest figure.
- 11,750 people arrived from Europe, with France being their most-common country of origin.
The December numbers represents a 77% decrease over the same month in 2019, when nearly 327,000 people entered Costa Rica.
“Uncertainty and restrictions related to the pandemic caused world tourism to collapse, and our country received a third of the tourists who normally visit Costa Rica,” said Tourism Minister Gustavo Segura.
Segura expressed optimism that U.S. tourism has rebounded strongly and that 20 airlines have resumed service to Costa Rica. However, the pandemic situation and travel restrictions imposed in Europe have limited visitors from that market.
Costa Rican tourism could further be impacted by a new U.S. policy requiring all returning international air travelers to obtain a negative coronavirus test.
“World tourism is still under the effects of the pandemic, which makes it difficult to make projections or estimates for the future,” Segura said.
During the coronavirus pandemic, tourists must meet Costa Rica’s usual immigration requirements and:
- Complete an epidemiological digital form or “Health Pass.”
- Purchase travel insurance that covers accommodation in case of quarantine and COVID-19 medical expenses.
You may be interested
Following U.S. policy announcement, Delta waives fare difference for flight changesAlejandro Zúñiga - January 13, 2021
Delta Air Lines is providing additional flexibility to passengers with upcoming international flights. The Atlanta-based airline is waiving the fare difference…
Costa Rica responds to U.S. travel policy, hopes to increase private testingAlejandro Zúñiga - January 13, 2021
Costa Rica hopes to increase private coronavirus testing options for visitors, the Tourism Board said Tuesday, after the United States…
Costa Rica extends beaches hours until 6 p.m.Alejandro Zúñiga - January 12, 2021
Starting Wednesday, Costa Rica will extend beach hours until 6 p.m. each day. This backtracks on a previous decision to…