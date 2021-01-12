  • Costa Rica Travel Insurance
  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica to purchase coronavirus vaccines for 648,000 more people

January 11, 2021
Elizabeth Castillo, 91, becomes the first person in Costa Rica to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Elizabeth Castillo, 91, becomes the first person in Costa Rica to receive the coronavirus vaccine. (Via Casa Presidencial.)

Costa Rica plans to purchase coronavirus vaccines to protect 648,000 more people in 2021, per the Finance Ministry’s budget that was presented Monday to the Legislative Assembly.

If that item in the budget is approved, Costa Rica could vaccinate about 3.7 million adults by the end of this year. The country has a population of 5 million.

The additional vaccines would “contribute to the objective of achieving herd immunity,” the Costa Rican Presidency says.

“The vaccination campaign against Covid-19 is one of the most important weapons to fight the health emergency and for the economy’s recovery,” said President Carlos Alvarado.

Costa Rica offers vaccines for free to citizens and residents through the public-health system. The purchase price for Costa Rica depends on the vaccine’s source:

  • Doses purchased through the COVAX mechanism cost an average cost of $10.55 per dose. The vaccines for 648,000 additional people were calculated at this price.
  • Doses purchased from AstraZeneca cost of $4 plus transportation, amounting to a maximum of $5 per dose. This formula was approved by the UK, but it’s not yet authorized in the United States or Costa Rica.
  • The 3 million doses purchased from Pfizer cost $36,000,000, including transportation. This calculates to $12 per dose.

The coronavirus vaccine will not be obligatory, Costa Rican authorities have said. Citizens and residents who fall into one of the priority populations should ensure their contact information is current at their local public-health clinic (EBAIS).

Authorities have not announced if or when a coronavirus vaccine would be available for purchase at private health centers and/or pharmacies.

Costa Rica and Pfizer-BioNTech have an agreement for 3 million doses of the vaccine, enough for 1.5 million people. This vaccine began arriving in Costa Rica in late 2020 and is the only formula currently being used locally.

The latest Covid data

See the below graph for the latest Costa Rica coronavirus updates:

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available. Visit the Costa Rican Presidency for the official list of coronavirus measures and alerts. 

Related posts:

  1. LatAm countries begin mass vaccinations as Europe fears new strain
  2. Costa Rica reports no adverse effects after first vaccine shots
  3. Vaccine distribution outside of GAM to begin next week

You may be interested

Malpaís among top ‘places to love in 2021,’ New York Times says
News
1624 views
News
1624 views

Malpaís among top ‘places to love in 2021,’ New York Times says

Alejandro Zúñiga - January 11, 2021

The New York Times named Malpaís, Puntarenas, as one of its 52 "Places to Love in 2021." "We asked readers…

After year of inaction, international community meets to protect biodiversity
Costa Rica
662 views
Costa Rica
662 views

After year of inaction, international community meets to protect biodiversity

Anna PELEGRI / AFP - January 11, 2021

The international community meets Monday at a summit in Paris on biodiversity, dedicated to intensifying and launching new conservation plans…

Guanacaste airport receives several new flights
Costa Rica
2516 views
Costa Rica
2516 views

Guanacaste airport receives several new flights

Alejandro Zúñiga - January 11, 2021

Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport in Liberia, Guanacaste just got a lot busier. Over the weekend, Costa Rica's second-largest airport…

LATEST NEWS

A beach in Malpaís, Puntarenas, Costa Rica in December 2020.
News

Malpaís among top ‘places to love in 2021,’ New York Times says

 - Jan 11, 2021
Costa Rica

After year of inaction, international community meets to protect biodiversity

 - Jan 11, 2021
United Airlines flight arrives at Daniel Oduber Quiros International Airport in Liberia, Guanacaste on September 5, 2020.
Costa Rica

Guanacaste airport receives several new flights

 - Jan 11, 2021
Arenal Volcano National Park.
Costa Rica

‘Recovering together’ is primary 2021 goal for Costa Rica Tourism Board

 - Jan 11, 2021
Efe the sloth at Toucan Rescue Ranch.
Sloth Sundays

Slothy Sunday: Starting the year with a slow, slothie BANG

 - Jan 10, 2021
Guaro Fiesta Blanca, a brand suspected of being tainted with methanol.
Costa Rica

Death toll rises to 54 due to liquor adulterated with methanol

 - Jan 09, 2021