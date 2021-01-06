Costa Rica to begin IMF negotiations on January 11

Costa Rica will begin negotiations for a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on January 11, the Finance Ministry announced.

“Costa Rican economic authorities will begin formal discussions on the policy framework for an Extended Fund Facility (EFF) agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” the Finance Ministry said.

“The IMF mission will be carried out virtually, and will be led by Manuela Goretti as head. The IMF team will meet with economic authorities, deputies, private sector and civil society organizations, and academics.”

Costa Rica hopes to obtain a three-year, $1.75 billion loan from the financial institution. The Presidency has argued that the IMF loan would have favorable terms, allowing the country to renegotiate debts, spend less on interest payments and invest in social programs.

“The talks will cover the policies that the country needs to ensure the sustainability of public finances in the medium and long term and to support inclusive and sustainable growth,” the Finance Ministry said.

When a country borrows through the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF), as Costa Rica intended, it “commits to undertake policies to overcome economic and structural problems,” according to the financial entity.