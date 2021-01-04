  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
  • Costa Rica Travel Insurance
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica registered slight increase in homicides during 2020

January 4, 2021
Judicial Investigation Police (OIJ) Director Walter Espinoza.

Judicial Investigation Police (OIJ) Director Walter Espinoza. (Screenshot from video / Judicial Investigation Police (OIJ))

Costa Rica registered 569 homicides in 2020, representing a slight increase over the previous year, according to preliminary data provided by Judicial Investigation Police (OIJ).

In 2019, the OIJ recorded 563 homicides, significantly below the tally for 2018 (585). In 2017, Costa Rica experienced a record-setting 603 homicides — a figure attributed to drug trafficking and score-settling between gangs.

The 2020 figure represents a murder rate of 11.1 people per 100,000 inhabitants. The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies anything over 10 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants as an epidemic.

Costa Rica’s total number of homicides in 2020 may ultimately change slightly due to cases that remain under analysis by Judicial Police.

More than half of Costa Rica’s homicides in 2020 are related to score-settling, which is typically linked to organized crime, according to AmeliaRueda.com. The number of female victims also increased to 61, though this does not necessarily correspond to an increase in femicides, which in Costa Rica is defined as the death of a woman at the hands of her partner.

Thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to fewer people in the streets, OIJ recorded a 23% decrease in criminal complaints in 2020 compared to 2019.

Complaints for crimes against property fell approximately 34% throughout the national territory. Within this category are robberies, assaults and theft.

However, frauds, scams, and other crimes forged through online platforms increased in 2020, according the OIJ.

“The offender realized that, in order to gain illegitimate access to people’s property, he had to go to a different place and, then, he turned to virtual environments and that caused an increase in the amount of fraud and other crimes that were forged through social networks, online platforms and telephone methods,” said Walter Espinoza, director of the OIJ.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica registers decrease in homicides for second straight year
  2. Costa Ricans report increasing safety concerns; 2016 is set to become most violent year on record
  3. Collaboration with U.S. helps Costa Rica inaugurate new air surveillance plane

You may be interested

El Salvador marks 20 years of dollarization with weak economic impulse
Central America
1529 views
Central America
1529 views

El Salvador marks 20 years of dollarization with weak economic impulse

Carlos Mario MARQUEZ / AFP - January 4, 2021

El Salvador is marking 20 years since dollarization, a measure that sought stability but has not salvaged an economy that…

Costa Rica’s coronavirus restrictions for the rest of January 2021
Costa Rica
479 views
Costa Rica
479 views

Costa Rica’s coronavirus restrictions for the rest of January 2021

Alejandro Zúñiga - January 4, 2021

From January 4-17, there will be stricter measures for some activities: Beaches will be open only from 5 a.m. until…

Canada to require negative Covid-19 test: Where you can get one in Costa Rica
Costa Rica
2418 views
Costa Rica
2418 views

Canada to require negative Covid-19 test: Where you can get one in Costa Rica

AFP and The Tico Times - January 3, 2021

Canada will require travelers to obtain a negative Covid-19 test before being allowed into the country, the government announced last…

LATEST NEWS

Dollar exchange rate in Costa Rica
Central America

El Salvador marks 20 years of dollarization with weak economic impulse

 - Jan 04, 2021
Route 32 to Limón
Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s coronavirus restrictions for the rest of January 2021

 - Jan 04, 2021
An Air Canada flight. Photo for illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

Canada to require negative Covid-19 test: Where you can get one in Costa Rica

 - Jan 03, 2021
Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado speaks in a video address to the country.
Costa Rica

President Alvarado’s message for the new year: ‘Costa Rica can prevail’

 - Jan 02, 2021
Route 32 to Limón
Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s coronavirus restrictions for January 2021

 - Jan 01, 2021
Expat Living

Ojalá: A Costa Rican sense of luck

 - Dec 31, 2020