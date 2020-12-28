Panama announces ‘total quarantine’ for early 2021

The Panamanian government on Monday announced a “total quarantine” for the provinces of Panama and West Panama from January 4-14, 2021.

“Due to the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic in Panama, given that the rates of contagion and their consequent lethality are directly linked to social behavior, the Minister of Health, Luis Francisco Sucre, announced that from January 4 to 14 total quarantine is established for the provinces of Panama and West Panama,” the Presidency said in a statement.

For the remainder of 2020, national gender-based measures are in effect: Women can enter commercial establishments on Monday and Wednesday, while men can only on Tuesday and Thursday. Shops must close at 5 p.m. to allow staff to return to their homes before a 7 p.m. curfew.

From December 31, at 7 p.m., until 5 a.m. on January 4, a total quarantine has been decreed throughout the national territory of Panama, the Health Ministry said.

From January 4-14, the quarantine measures will continue only in the provinces of Panama — which contains the capital, Panama City — and Panama West.

During quarantine days, people are allowed to leave their homes only to purchase food or medicine. They can do so only on days defined by their gender and national identity card. Some other essential services will also remain open.

Tocumen International Airport (PTY) will remain open, immigration authorities said.

Panama has reported at least 231,000 coronavirus cases and 3,840 deaths during the pandemic. Facing saturated hospitals, they have contracted doctors from other countries.