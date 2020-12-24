Throwback: The Festival de la Luz in San José

If it doesn’t quite feel like Christmas Eve in Costa Rica, you’re not alone. The pandemic has canceled many of the year-end festivities that make the season so special.

In mid-December, San José typically illuminates with the Festival de la Luz. Thousands of Ticos pack the streets to watch lively performers, synchronized marching bands and decorative floats parade down the city’s main avenue.

There is no Festival of Lights in 2020, so we hold onto memories of years past with the hope that we may celebrate again in 2021.