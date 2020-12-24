  • Costa Rica Travel Insurance
  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Throwback: The Festival de la Luz in San José

December 23, 2020

Crowds waited all day in order to snag a front-row view of the parade. (AFP Photo/Ezequiel Becerra)

If it doesn’t quite feel like Christmas Eve in Costa Rica, you’re not alone. The pandemic has  canceled many of the year-end festivities that make the season so special.

In mid-December, San José typically illuminates with the Festival de la Luz. Thousands of Ticos pack the streets to watch lively performers, synchronized marching bands and decorative floats parade down the city’s main avenue.

There is no Festival of Lights in 2020, so we hold onto memories of years past with the hope that we may celebrate again in 2021.

Festival de la Luz 2018 in San José. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP)
Lindsay Fendt/The Tico Times
Hard to tell which has higher wattage: this float, or its small rider's smile. AFP Photo/Ezequiel Becerra
A child watches performers at the Festival de la Luz
A child watches performers at the Festival de la Luz. Nate Doughty / The Tico Times
The floats keep coming!
The floats kept coming! Nate Doughty / The Tico Times
A performer on stilts in the parade
A performer on stilts in the parade. Nate Doughty / The Tico Times
One of the many floats in the parade
One of the many floats in the parade. Nate Doughty / The Tico Times
Lindsay Fendt/The Tico Times

Related posts:

  1. PHOTOS: The 2019 Festival de la Luz in San José
  2. VIDEO: Fans weather rain to celebrate Festival de la Luz
  3. Pic of the Day: It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Costa Rica

You may be interested

Costa Rica announces new restrictions for New Year’s and January 2021
Costa Rica
357 views
Costa Rica
357 views

Costa Rica announces new restrictions for New Year’s and January 2021

Alejandro Zúñiga - December 23, 2020

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) on Wednesday announced a series of national coronavirus restrictions that will begin on December 31.…

Costa Rica’s first coronavirus vaccines will arrive today
Costa Rica
16013 views
Costa Rica
16013 views

Costa Rica’s first coronavirus vaccines will arrive today

Alejandro Zúñiga - December 23, 2020

The first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine will arrive in Costa Rica on Wednesday night, President Carlos Alvarado announced.…

Residents returning to Costa Rica via land borders must isolate, government says
Costa Rica
2473 views
Costa Rica
2473 views

Residents returning to Costa Rica via land borders must isolate, government says

The Tico Times - December 23, 2020

The Costa Rican Presidency on Wednesday published a reminder that residents who leave the country and return via land borders…

LATEST NEWS

The beach in Tamarindo, Guanacaste.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica announces new restrictions for New Year’s and January 2021

 - Dec 23, 2020
Photo for illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s first coronavirus vaccines will arrive today

 - Dec 23, 2020
Las Tablillas border crossing, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Residents returning to Costa Rica via land borders must isolate, government says

 - Dec 23, 2020
Planes at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, Panama.
Global

More than 40 countries restrict travel from UK

 - Dec 23, 2020
The Goodness House by Goodness Dental.
Dental Tourism

Goodness Dental launches Goodness House: Luxury private villa patient accommodations

 - Dec 23, 2020
A hospital worker at Escalante Pradilla Hospital in Pérez Zeledón in September 2020.
Costa Rica

Health unions ask for isolation measures in Costa Rica until the New Year

 - Dec 23, 2020