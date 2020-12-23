Goodness Dental launches Goodness House: Luxury private villa patient accommodations

While affordable, high-quality dental care is the reason that Costa Rica has achieved a global status as a leading dental tourism destination, progressive dental clinics are increasingly focused on providing a total patient experience that includes local transportation, special tours and even accommodations.

While some clinics offer bare-bones accommodations to dental patient guests, Goodness Dental has set a new high bar for excellence in the dental tourism industry with Goodness House, a stunning villa home featuring deluxe accommodations with private baths, suites and casitas for the most discerning dental patient guests.

Located on a lush mountainside perch in Escazú, with spectacular vistas of San José and the Central Valley, Goodness House is a private retreat for those that seek the real beauty and tranquility of Costa Rica, away from the crowds. Goodness House is ONLY available to Goodness Dental patients and may not be booked through sites like AIRBNB.com or Booking.com. Patients that want to book their stay at Goodness House must enquire through Goodness Dental. Want to take a peek? Check out the posh Goodness House accommodations at the Goodness Dental website.

Patient guests may choose from four well-appointed rooms/suites. Each room offers smart TVs, FREE WIFI and daily housekeeping services. Laundry services and grocery shopping services are available upon request.

Deluxe Vista Room:

($75 USD/night) Enjoy wide-sweeping views of the Central Valley from this comfortable main house bedroom with a private bath. This spacious room boasts a queen-size bed, large bathroom with tub/shower combo and a double vanity. A large walk-in closet adjacent to the bath allows guests to unpack and make themselves at home in this welcoming space. This is a second level room that requires 12 easy steps to reach the second floor.

This room also offers main house kitchen access and use of the house fridge to store your food and all kitchen equipment to prepare your own meals. Take your meals in the grand dining room and then enjoy your evening in front of the fireplace, enjoying a good book or Netflix on the big screen TV.

Signature Casita:

($75 USD/night) Relax in the quiet and privacy of your own casita, with a queen bedroom, comfortable living area, small kitchen and dining area and a full bathroom with a teak shower. Guests enjoy the solitude of this casita and the option of preparing all of their meals in the comfort of their own space. This casita is independent from the main house, but just a few steps from the central courtyard. The casita is a perfect getaway for 1-2 guests. The casita is situated on the ground level, but on a slight incline and is not recommended for older guests with mobility problems.

Presidential Balcony Suite:

($100 USD/night) This grand bedroom suite boasts the best views in the entire property. A king-size ergonomic, adjustable foam mattress bed offers the ultimate in comfort. A spacious balcony affords sweeping vistas of the Central Valley and the entire city of San Jose. Enjoy the peace and quiet of this mountainside retreat and be mesmerized by the truly awe-inspiring valley views.

The Presidential Suite also serves as a private gallery of rare American presidential documents from Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Harry Truman, Woodrow Wilson, George HW Bush and Dwight D. Eisenhower.

A large, attached master bathroom with double vanity, soaking tub and spacious walk-in shower make this a perfect choice for our most discerning guests. This suite also includes access to the main house kitchen, grand dining room and well-appointed living room area. This suite is ideal for 1-2 guests. Reminder: This is a second-floor room and guests will need to climb 12 stairs to reach this room.

Grand Vista Private Apartment:

($150 USD/night) This one of a kind apartment offers the highest level of luxury and comfort. A king bedroom with remarkable valley views, adjoins the master bathroom with floor to ceiling marble, custom wrought iron fixtures and a teak shower. A private living room features a rare Packard mahogany baby grand player piano, leather sofa seating, Egyptian and Persian rugs and eclectic artwork from Cuba, Costa Rica and South America.

A comfortable library area is the perfect place to read a book while enjoying sweeping views of the magnificent city lights in the valley below. A full private kitchen makes this the perfect apartment to enjoy your visit to Goodness Dental in supreme comfort. This is a ground level room with wide sliding glass doors that open to the main courtyard.

Goodness House is managed by Ana Lucia Morales. You may reach Ana at 888-256-1768 or via email at ana.morales@goodnessdental.com.

Costa Rica Dental Abroad Center

Patients seeking the ultimate in quality dental care and accommodations can trust the team at Goodness Dental to manage their entire dental tourism experience in Costa Rica. The Costa Rica Dental Abroad Center at Goodness Dental will help manage your entire dental visit. Their team of dedicated specialists will review your dental care needs and prepare a comprehensive treatment plan that meets your budget. A team of travel and reservations specialists will help you plan your airport transfers, local transportation, accommodations and even special tours to the beach, volcanos, hot springs and more.

Goodness Dental is consistently ranked the best dental clinic in Costa Rica and has been a favorite of American and Canadian dental tourism patients for many years. We invite you to contact one of our attentive patient coordinators to receive a free estimate on the best dental care in Costa Rica. Goodness Dental patient coordinators also offer special promotions and packages that may include accommodations at Goodness House or other preferred local private hotels and inns.

Dr. Clyde Waggonner: Director of Patient Services: 866-290-6341: drclyde@goodnessdental.com

Dr. Carlos Fiorito: 866-260-5196: carlos.fiorito@goodnessdental.com

Dr. Karen Yurell: 866-367-6835: karen.yurell@goodnessdental.com

Milena Chaves, CPC: 866-406-2744: milena.chaves@goodnessdental.com

Sara Rossi, CPC: 844-297-3587: sara.rossi@goodnessdental.com. (Sara is a regional representative for Georgia and Florida, residing in Atlanta, GA.)

This story was sponsored by Goodness Dental.