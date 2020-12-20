Pic of the Day: Santa Teresa sunset
Sunset in Santa Teresa is a communal affair. As the sun goes down, the entire town seems to migrate to the beach and watch as the sky is painted in colors.
We hope you have a wonderful Sunday!
