Pic of the Day: Santa Teresa sunset

December 18, 2020
Santa Teresa sunset.

Santa Teresa sunset. (Alejandro Zuniga / The Tico Times)

Sunset in Santa Teresa is a communal affair. As the sun goes down, the entire town seems to migrate to the beach and watch as the sky is painted in colors.

We hope you have a wonderful Sunday!

