  • Costa Rica Travel Insurance
  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Discontent grows in Panama as country sets record in cases, deaths

December 18, 2020
Aerial view of the Panama City bay.

Aerial view of Panama City, on March 23, 2015. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Rodrigo Arangua/AFP)

Panama broke its daily record of deaths and daily coronavirus cases, exceeding 200,000 accumulated infections, a situation that has saturated several hospitals and generated some manifestations of discontent with the management of the crisis.

Thursday, the Central American country added 42 new deaths and 3,348 new positive cases, the Panamanian government said in its daily statement on the pandemic.

These numbers of deaths and new infections in one day represent a record for Panama, which with 4.2 million inhabitants totals more than 203,000 infections and 3,481 deaths from the coronavirus.

In addition, it is the country in Central America with the most reported Covid-19 infections.

Social discontent has grown, with several union and student demonstrations protesting the government’s handling of the crisis.

Last Wednesday, 27 people, mostly students, were arrested after a protest in which they criticized the announced withdrawal of an economic benefit that would affect those under 25 years of age.

During the protest, there were clashes between protesters and police, per AFP reports.

In the altercations, a protester was hit with a fist by an officer, while a photographer for an international news agency was attacked by law enforcement agencies while carrying out his duties, according to various images released by the press.

The events triggered criticism from social organizations and journalist unions.

The Association of Foreign Press Correspondents in Panama (Acopep) condemned and regretted “the police aggression” against press personnel and expressed “deep concern” over recent police actions against journalists in various protests.

The pandemic has caused some hospitals to stop receiving patients, while the authorities seek to enable and adapt different infrastructure to care for the sick.

Due to the upturn in cases, the government has been forced to hire specialized foreign personnel to support local doctors and nurses, overwhelmed and exhausted by the increase in the pandemic.

Related posts:

  1. Panama hospitals on verge of collapse as virus cases surge
  2. Pandemic tensions revive protests in Latin America
  3. ‘It’s wonderful’: Panamanians return to beaches after pandemic closure

You may be interested

United Airlines launches new routes to Costa Rica
Costa Rica
2521 views
Costa Rica
2521 views

United Airlines launches new routes to Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - December 18, 2020

The Costa Rica Tourism Board and United Airlines celebrated the first of two new routes for the North American carrier…

Costa Rica’s dire financial situation
Costa Rica
1103 views
Costa Rica
1103 views

Costa Rica’s dire financial situation

Alejandro Zúñiga - December 17, 2020

Two years after passing a controversial fiscal-reform project, Costa Rica remains on tenuous financial grounds. At an individual level, the…

Ecuador and Costa Rica ask UN to expand limits of their continental shelf
Costa Rica
11 views
Costa Rica
11 views

Ecuador and Costa Rica ask UN to expand limits of their continental shelf

AFP - December 17, 2020

Ecuador and Costa Rica requested Wednesday before the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf of the United Nations…

LATEST NEWS

Water cannons welcome a flight to Liberia, Guanacaste, Costa Rica on September 5, 2020.
Costa Rica

United Airlines launches new routes to Costa Rica

 - Dec 18, 2020
An assortment of Costa Rican colones.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s dire financial situation

 - Dec 17, 2020
Costa Rica

Ecuador and Costa Rica ask UN to expand limits of their continental shelf

 - Dec 17, 2020
A container ship carrying Costa Rica's new train carriages arrives at Caldera, Puntarenas.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica news highlights to start your Thursday

 - Dec 17, 2020
Student pharmacist Wilbur Quimba dilutes vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at University Medical Center of Southern Nevada on December 16, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Costa Rica

Messenger RNA: How a long-shot idea led to Covid-19 vaccines

 - Dec 16, 2020
The rainbow flag of the LGBT right movement flies next to the Costa Rican flag at Casa Presedencial. President Luis Guillermo Solís raised the flag in honor of the International Day Against Homophobia on May 17, 2014.
Costa Rica

Gay rights progress, but same-sex relations still a crime in 69 states: report

 - Dec 16, 2020