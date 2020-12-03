Saprissa, Alajuelense qualify for Champions League
Costa Rica’s two most-popular soccer clubs will represent the country at the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League.
Deportivo Saprissa and Liga Deportiva Alajuelense qualified for the tournament thanks to their performances in the ongoing CONCACAF League. Both clubs earned a Champions League berth by reaching the CONCACAF League semifinals.
Saprissa will compete in the Champions League for a ninth time after defeating Marathón (Honduras), 2-0 on Tuesday:
📹 Resumen del partido: Cuartos de Final | 🏆 #SCL20
🇭🇳 @CDMarathon 0⃣ – 2⃣ @SaprissaOficial 🇨🇷 pic.twitter.com/SWatiiJn3p
— Concacaf (@Concacaf) December 2, 2020
Alajuelense will compete in the Champions League after defeating Real Estelí (Nicaragua), 2-1 on Wednesday:
🇨🇷 @ldacr 🆚 @realestelifc 🇳🇮
📹 Resumen del partido 🏆 Cuartos de final #SCL20 pic.twitter.com/5nApyE8zua
— Concacaf (@Concacaf) December 3, 2020
The CONCACAF Champions League is the premier club competition for North America, Central America and the Caribbean, with Mexican teams dominating the tournament.
Saprissa were the last non-Mexican winners of the competition in 2005, while only two teams from MLS — Los Angeles Galaxy in 2000 and D.C. United in 1998 — have lifted the title.
Under the current format (2008-present), both Saprissa and Alajuelense have reached the semifinals.
The 2021 Champions League schedule has yet to be announced. The 2020 edition of the tournament began in February.
You may be interested
Unemployment and underemployment rates remain high in Costa RicaAlejandro Zúñiga - December 3, 2020
Unemployment in Costa Rica was 21.9% in the August-October quarter, slightly lower than the previous period but still significantly higher than the…
CCSS conducts ‘mega transfer’ of COVID patients from full hospitalAlejandro Zúñiga - December 3, 2020
The Costa Rican Social Security System (CCSS) on Wednesday conducted a large-scale transfer of coronavirus patients from a saturated Escalante Pradilla…
News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your ThursdayAlejandro Zúñiga - December 3, 2020
Happy Thursday from The Tico Times! Here's the news you should know as a new day starts in Costa Rica.…