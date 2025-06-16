Panama Arrests Banana Union Leader After Chiquita Strike Ends

Panamanian authorities arrested Francisco Smith, leader of the banana workers’ union SITRAIBANA, accusing him of orchestrating road blockades during a six-week strike against Chiquita Brands. The arrest, just days after a deal ended the labor dispute, has sparked outrage among workers and heightened tensions in Bocas del Toro, near the Costa Rica border.

Smith faces charges of crimes against public safety, damaging transportation infrastructure, and disrupting public order, following a private attorney’s complaint. Security Minister Frank Abrego confirmed the arrest order came from the Attorney General’s Office. The blockades, part of a strike that began April 28, protested pension reforms under Law 462, which workers claimed would cut benefits. The action crippled Chiquita’s operations in Changuinola, leading to over 6,500 layoffs and losses exceeding $75 million, according to the company.

The strike ended June 11 after unions and the National Assembly agreed to restore workers’ pension and labor benefits. National Assembly President Dana Castañeda announced the deal, with Smith pledging to clear roads for “peace in Changuinola.” However, his arrest four days later has drawn accusations of retaliation. “This feels like a targeted move to silence us,” said union member Luis Gómez.

Tensions persist in Bocas del Toro, a region reliant on bananas and tourism. On June 14, clashes between riot police and protesters, including teachers and Indigenous groups opposing pension reforms, saw tear gas and rocks exchanged, with 28 arrests reported. The government’s state of emergency has failed to fully quell unrest, though it avoided forceful road clearings.

Chiquita’s mass layoffs and operational shutdown have left the province reeling. Bananas account for 17.5% of Panama’s exports, per the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, making the industry’s recovery critical. President José Raúl Mulino, who called the strike illegal, has ruled out compensating Chiquita or rehiring workers, complicating efforts to stabilize the region.

Environmentalists note the strike’s ripple effects, with neglected plantations risking soil degradation, as reported by regional outlet La Prensa. As protests by other groups continue, Smith’s arrest raises questions about labor rights and government tactics. “Panama can’t rebuild trust by jailing union leaders,” said activist Carla Méndez. The government now faces pressure to balance economic recovery with addressing worker grievances in a volatile region.