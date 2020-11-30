Coast Guard rescues eight U.S. citizens from stranded boat
The Coast Guard prevented a tour boat with 10 occupants from colliding with rocks in Costa Rica’s North Pacific, authorities reported over the weekend.
The incident occurred Friday near San José Island, located about 10 miles off the coast of the Santa Elena Peninsula in Santa Cruz, Guanacaste. The boat — christened “100% Positive,” a rather unfortunate name given the negative situation and the global pandemic — radioed for help after experiencing engine failure.
A rescue boat from the Flamingo Coast Guard Station was dispatched to assist and found the tour boat in imminent danger of impacting rocks near San José Island.
The Coast Guard towed the boat to the Flamingo Marina, and no one required medical attention.
The 10 occupants — among them eight U.S. citizens — were reportedly “very pleased” with the prompt attention from the Coast Guard, according to the Public Security Ministry.
We hope the rest of their vacation is … 100% Positive.
You may be interested
Dental implant surgery in Costa RicaPatrick Goodness / Goodness Dental - November 30, 2020
With today’s state-of-the-art technology, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons in Costa Rica now offer computerized surgical planning, custom prosthesis design, and…
Costa Rica celebrates 72 years without an armyAlejandro Zúñiga - November 30, 2020
Costa Rica on Monday is celebrating the 72nd anniversary of the abolition of its army. While the official holiday is…
Slothy Sunday: This just in — sloths are cute!The Tico Times - November 29, 2020
This just in from The Tico Times: Sloth are very cute! We visited Toucan Rescue Ranch in San Isidro, Costa…