Coast Guard rescues eight U.S. citizens from stranded boat

The Coast Guard prevented a tour boat with 10 occupants from colliding with rocks in Costa Rica’s North Pacific, authorities reported over the weekend.

The incident occurred Friday near San José Island, located about 10 miles off the coast of the Santa Elena Peninsula in Santa Cruz, Guanacaste. The boat — christened “100% Positive,” a rather unfortunate name given the negative situation and the global pandemic — radioed for help after experiencing engine failure.

A rescue boat from the Flamingo Coast Guard Station was dispatched to assist and found the tour boat in imminent danger of impacting rocks near San José Island.

The Coast Guard towed the boat to the Flamingo Marina, and no one required medical attention.

The 10 occupants — among them eight U.S. citizens — were reportedly “very pleased” with the prompt attention from the Coast Guard, according to the Public Security Ministry.

We hope the rest of their vacation is … 100% Positive.