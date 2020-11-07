  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica congratulates United States on electoral process

November 7, 2020
Joe Biden visited Costa Rica in 2009.

Joe Biden visited Costa Rica in 2009. (Via MREC.)

Costa Rican authorities on Saturday congratulated Joe Biden for winning the U.S. Presidential Elections.

Congratulations Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for becoming President-Elect and Vice President-Elect of the United States,” President Carlos Alvarado wrote on Twitter. “We celebrate the high voter turnout and the friendship that unite our two countries.” 

A warm greeting and special congratulations to Vice President Kamala Harris, who will become the first Black woman in the history of her country, and second in continental America, to serve in that role,” said Vice President Epsy Campbell. As a fellow Jamaican descendant and proud Afrodescendant woman, I look forward to working with Vice President Kamala Harris to improve the livelihoods and foster the wellbeing of our communities and countries.”

The Foreign Ministry issued the following statement:

****

The Government of Costa Rica expresses its most sincere greetings to the people of the United States of America for the presidential elections held on November 3, 2020, which have resulted in the election of the Mr. Joseph Biden Jr., as the 46th President of the United States of America.

U.S. citizens have been able to express themselves in an exemplary manner and with high levels of participation, which are testament to the deep sense of freedom and confidence in democracy that characterize their people.

The traditional relations of friendship and cooperation between Costa Rica and the United States have been built over 169 years of diplomatic history, which have allowed the development of a common agenda of shared values ​​and purposes at the bilateral, regional and global levels.

Costa Rica will work actively and constructively with the administration of President-elect Biden and with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to face the threats and challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, to further strengthen a dynamic bilateral agenda, promote permanent political dialogue, cooperate and promote commerce, and attract investment.

At the multilateral level, we will intensify work to tackle, in a creative and innovative way, the important challenges facing the international community in the areas of human rights, climate change, sustainable development and renewable energy, among other priorities.

No related posts.

You may be interested

Joe Biden wins U.S. elections, ending Trump presidency
News
6 views
News
6 views

Joe Biden wins U.S. elections, ending Trump presidency

Sebastian Smith / AFP - November 7, 2020

Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, US media said Saturday, defeating Donald Trump and ending a presidency that…

Storm Eta leaves 150 dead or missing in Guatemala
Guatemala
128 views
Guatemala
128 views

Storm Eta leaves 150 dead or missing in Guatemala

AFP - November 7, 2020

About 150 people have either died or remain unaccounted for in Guatemala due to mudslides caused by powerful storm Eta,…

Evacuations, landslides and road closures reported in Costa Rica: Friday afternoon update
Costa Rica
122 views
Costa Rica
122 views

Evacuations, landslides and road closures reported in Costa Rica: Friday afternoon update

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 6, 2020

Costa Rica's National Emergency Commission (CNE) says more than 1,700 people have been evacuated due to landslides and flooding related…

LATEST NEWS

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
News

Joe Biden wins U.S. elections, ending Trump presidency

 - Nov 07, 2020
Residents walk in a flooded area due to the heavy rains caused by Hurricane Eta, now degraded to a tropical storm, at Las Posas village in Morales, Izabal, 220 km north Guatemala City on November 5, 2020.
Guatemala

Storm Eta leaves 150 dead or missing in Guatemala

 - Nov 07, 2020
Road damage related to Hurricane Eta in Quepos, Puntarenas, near Manuel Antonio National Park.
Costa Rica

Evacuations, landslides and road closures reported in Costa Rica: Friday afternoon update

 - Nov 06, 2020
Areal view of a flooded area due to the heavy rains caused by Hurricane Eta, now degraded to a tropical storm, in Machaca village Puerto Barrios, Izabal 277 km north Guatemala City on November 5, 2020.
Costa Rica

Central America evaluates the destruction caused by cyclone Eta

 - Nov 06, 2020
Costa Rican money
Costa Rica

Unemployment in Costa Rica at 22% as pandemic effects continue

 - Nov 06, 2020
Pitch-level view at Ricardo Saprissa Stadium during a match on November 5, 2020.
Soccer

Saprissa wins soccer game that many watch but nobody sees

 - Nov 06, 2020