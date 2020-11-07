Costa Rica congratulates United States on electoral process

Costa Rican authorities on Saturday congratulated Joe Biden for winning the U.S. Presidential Elections.

“Congratulations Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for becoming President-Elect and Vice President-Elect of the United States,” President Carlos Alvarado wrote on Twitter. “We celebrate the high voter turnout and the friendship that unite our two countries.”

“A warm greeting and special congratulations to Vice President Kamala Harris, who will become the first Black woman in the history of her country, and second in continental America, to serve in that role,” said Vice President Epsy Campbell. “As a fellow Jamaican descendant and proud Afrodescendant woman, I look forward to working with Vice President Kamala Harris to improve the livelihoods and foster the wellbeing of our communities and countries.”

The Foreign Ministry issued the following statement:

The Government of Costa Rica expresses its most sincere greetings to the people of the United States of America for the presidential elections held on November 3, 2020, which have resulted in the election of the Mr. Joseph Biden Jr., as the 46th President of the United States of America.

U.S. citizens have been able to express themselves in an exemplary manner and with high levels of participation, which are testament to the deep sense of freedom and confidence in democracy that characterize their people.

The traditional relations of friendship and cooperation between Costa Rica and the United States have been built over 169 years of diplomatic history, which have allowed the development of a common agenda of shared values ​​and purposes at the bilateral, regional and global levels.

Costa Rica will work actively and constructively with the administration of President-elect Biden and with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to face the threats and challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, to further strengthen a dynamic bilateral agenda, promote permanent political dialogue, cooperate and promote commerce, and attract investment.

At the multilateral level, we will intensify work to tackle, in a creative and innovative way, the important challenges facing the international community in the areas of human rights, climate change, sustainable development and renewable energy, among other priorities.