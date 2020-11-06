Saprissa wins soccer game that many watch but nobody sees
Johan Venegas and Saprissa scored four unanswered goals to defeat Municipal (Guatemala), 4-1, on Thursday night during a CONCACAF League match in Tibás.
Now, if you live in Costa Rica or have been following local news, you may be aware that most of the country is facing nonstop rain. In fact, the low-lying clouds at Estadio Ricardo Saprissa meant that even if you watched the game, you probably didn’t see much.
Check out the highlights, if you don’t mind spending three minutes watching a white screen:
📽️ ¡Mira los mejores momentos de la victoria 4-1 de @SaprissaOficial 🇨🇷 sobre @Rojos_Municipal 🇬🇹! | #SCL20 pic.twitter.com/IrtTzhW488
— Concacaf (@Concacaf) November 6, 2020
With the victory, Saprissa advanced to the CONCACAF League quarterfinals.
