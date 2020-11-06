  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Saprissa wins soccer game that many watch but nobody sees

November 6, 2020
Pitch-level view at Ricardo Saprissa Stadium during a match on November 5, 2020.

Pitch-level view at Ricardo Saprissa Stadium during a match on November 5, 2020. (Via Saprissa.)

Johan Venegas and Saprissa scored four unanswered goals to defeat Municipal (Guatemala), 4-1, on Thursday night during a CONCACAF League match in Tibás.

Now, if you live in Costa Rica or have been following local news, you may be aware that most of the country is facing nonstop rain. In fact, the low-lying clouds at Estadio Ricardo Saprissa meant that even if you watched the game, you probably didn’t see much.

Check out the highlights, if you don’t mind spending three minutes watching a white screen:

With the victory, Saprissa advanced to the CONCACAF League quarterfinals.

Related posts:

  1. Saprissa advances to CONCACAF League finals with epic comeback
  2. Costa Rican club Saprissa ties Motagua to win CONCACAF League
  3. Saprissa vs. Montreal Impact, San Carlos vs. New York City FC in Champions League

You may be interested

Unemployment in Costa Rica at 22% as pandemic effects continue
Costa Rica
2198 views
Costa Rica
2198 views

Unemployment in Costa Rica at 22% as pandemic effects continue

AFP and The Tico Times - November 6, 2020

Unemployment in Costa Rica reached 22% in the July-September quarter, slightly lower than the previous period but still severely affected by…

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Friday
Costa Rica
1945 views
Costa Rica
1945 views

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Friday

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 6, 2020

Happy Friday from The Tico Times. What a week it has been. We hope you're staying safe (and dry) this…

Floods and landslides kill 18 as Eta takes a toll on Central America
Costa Rica
100 views
Costa Rica
100 views

Floods and landslides kill 18 as Eta takes a toll on Central America

Noe LEIVA / AFP - November 5, 2020

The death toll in Central America from Hurricane Eta rose to at least 18 on Thursday as the storm weakened…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rican money
Costa Rica

Unemployment in Costa Rica at 22% as pandemic effects continue

 - Nov 06, 2020
Authorities navigate a road flooded due to the indirect effects of Hurricane Eta in Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Friday

 - Nov 06, 2020
A man reacts as he looks at damages caused by the passage of Hurricane Eta in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, on November 4, 2020.
Costa Rica

Floods and landslides kill 18 as Eta takes a toll on Central America

 - Nov 05, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on November 5, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, November 5

 - Nov 05, 2020
Esperanza, a toucan rescued by Costa Rican authorities during Hurricane Eta-related rainfall.
Animal welfare

Authorities rescue toucan from Eta-related rainfall in Costa Rica

 - Nov 05, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica places 8 cantons under Red Alert; 2 people reported dead due to landslides

 - Nov 05, 2020