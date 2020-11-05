Authorities rescue toucan from Eta-related rainfall in Costa Rica
Nonstop rainfall related to Tropical Depression Eta is wreaking havoc in Costa Rica and across Central America, causing deaths and millions of dollars in infrastructure damage. The true impacts of the storm — which made landfall Tuesday in Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane — are ongoing, and the final toll won’t be known for some time.
In that context, we thought we’d share some uplifting news:
Thursday morning, Costa Rican National Emergency Commission (CNE) workers rescued a toucan that was on the Costanera Sur highway. The bird was in bad shape and “visibly affected” by the persistent heavy rains.
The CNE personnel transported the toucan to the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC), where it remains safe and in stable conditions.
Appropriately, CNE has nicknamed the toucan “Esperanza” — hope.
