Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Nicaragua declares preventive alert as Tropical Storm Eta threatens

November 1, 2020
Sustained tropical storm force winds from #Eta are likely to begin within the warning areas by Monday evening and Monday night. Heavy rains and gusty squalls could begin reaching the coast before that time.

Sustained tropical storm force winds from #Eta are likely to begin within the warning areas by Monday evening and Monday night. Heavy rains and gusty squalls could begin reaching the coast before that time. (Via the National Hurricane Center.)

The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, declared on Saturday a preventive alert in the Caribbean and northern Pacific regions of the country in response to Tropical Storm Eta.

“A yellow alert status is declared for the North Caribbean Autonomous Region” and the departments of Jinotega and Nueva Segovia, in the North Pacific, the president announced in a statement.

The announcement came when Eta was still a tropical depression located 1,200 km east of Bilwi, the main port of the Nicaraguan northern Caribbean. It has since become the 28th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

Eta is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall early Tuesday.

The northern areas of Nicaragua could be affected with “strong winds, storm surges, heavy rains with flooding in the low coastal areas of the coastline and riverbanks,” the government warned.

The yellow alert empowers city halls to take the necessary measures to attend to the population in case of emergency, mobilize resources to prepare shelter centers and ensure means of transportation and communication.

As a first step, the naval force and fishing companies are helping to evacuate the indigenous Miskito families living in the Miskito Cays, off the coast of the northern Caribbean, Sinapred director Guillermo González told the official Channel 4.

The indigenous municipality of Waspán, on the Coco river, bordering Honduras, is preparing a similar plan to assist communities in case of emergency.

The government also asked “to ensure that early warning and activation mechanisms work for communities from critical points to storm surge, high winds, floods and landslides.”

Tropical Storm Eta and Costa Rica

While Eta is not forecast to make landfall in Costa Rica, the National Hurricane Center of the United States estimates up to a 20% chance that the national territory will receive tropical storm force sustained winds (>34 KTS) over the next five days.

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) has placed much of Costa Rica under a Yellow Alert, instructing local governments to prepare shelters in the event of an evacuation.

On Sunday morning, the CNE instructed the population to “exercise extreme precautions in mountainous parts of the entire country.”

Related posts:

  1. Authorities warn of significant weather to affect Costa Rica this weekend
  2. Tropical Storm Eta forms in Caribbean; hurricane watch issued for Nicaragua and Honduras
  3. Tropical Storm Nana not expected to make landfall in Costa Rica, but could cause weather disturbances

You may be interested

Costa Rica reopens for tourists from across the world
Costa Rica
2670 views
Costa Rica
2670 views

Costa Rica reopens for tourists from across the world

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 1, 2020

As of Sunday, November 1, tourists from anywhere in the world can visit Costa Rica. Visitors can arrive in Costa…

Sloth Sunday: Praising the Slothlete winner of 2020!
Sloth Sundays
1989 views
Sloth Sundays
1989 views

Sloth Sunday: Praising the Slothlete winner of 2020!

Mariana Diaz / Toucan Rescue Ranch - November 1, 2020

The exhilarating tasks, the eternal glory, the best sporting event of 2020. We’re talking about the Sloth Ironman Games, of…

Tropical Storm Eta forms in Caribbean; hurricane watch issued for Nicaragua and Honduras
Costa Rica
2307 views
Costa Rica
2307 views

Tropical Storm Eta forms in Caribbean; hurricane watch issued for Nicaragua and Honduras

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 1, 2020

A tropical depression in the Caribbean has become Tropical Storm Eta, the 28th named storm of the season, and is…

LATEST NEWS

Air France Airbus A330 at Juan Santamaría International Airport near San José, Costa Rica on October 31, 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica reopens for tourists from across the world

 - Nov 01, 2020
The 2020 Sloth Ironman Games were a big success!
Sloth Sundays

Sloth Sunday: Praising the Slothlete winner of 2020!

 - Nov 01, 2020
Tracking Tropical Storm Eta.
Costa Rica

Tropical Storm Eta forms in Caribbean; hurricane watch issued for Nicaragua and Honduras

 - Nov 01, 2020
Costa Rica earthquake alert graphic. For illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake rattles San José, Costa Rica on Saturday night

 - Oct 31, 2020
jack o'lantern
Happy Halloween

From the Weeping Woman to the Naked Gringo, a guide to Costa Rica’s spookiest folklore

 - Oct 31, 2020
The high stakes of digital slots: How casinos beat the competition for Costa Rican players
Advertorial

The high stakes of digital slots: How casinos beat the competition for Costa Rican players

 - Oct 31, 2020