Authorities warn of significant weather to affect Costa Rica this weekend

Authorities on Friday warned that Costa Rica may endure the indirect effects of a tropical wave beginning this weekend.

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) placed all areas of Costa Rica except the Caribbean under a Yellow Alert due to a weather system that is currently located over the eastern Caribbean Sea.

The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) says Costa Rica’s South Pacific could see very heavy rainfall starting on Sunday. The Central Pacific could experience similar weather on Sunday or Monday, with affectation in Costa Rica possible into Tuesday.

According to the National Hurricane Center of the United States, the system has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical storm within the next 48 hours.

“A tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms. This system is gradually becoming better organized, and conditions appear conducive for further development. A tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week as the system moves westward across the central and western Caribbean Sea,” the National Hurricane Center alert reads.

“This system has the potential to bring extreme heavy rainfall from Jamaica westward to portions of Central America, including Honduras and Nicaragua.”

The CNE has advised against travel to the South Pacific region of Costa Rica this weekend. Those who choose to drive should exercise caution as landslides and flooded roads are expected.

Alexander Solís, President of the CNE, asked local emergency-response teams to prepare shelters in the event of evacuations.