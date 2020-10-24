U.S. Southern Command delivers hygiene supplies to Costa Rica’s Education Ministry
The United States Southern Command delivered a significant donation of hygiene supplies to Costa Rica’s Education Ministry (MEP) in a ceremony on Friday.
The donation was arranged through UNICEF and various US government programs, including an $800,000 contribution from the US Agency for International Development (USAID). Among the distributed supplies were digital thermometers, hand sanitizer and other equipment that will be deployed at schools when Costa Rica returns to face-to-face teaching.
MEP says the donation will benefit some 250,000 students across more than 600 educational centers.
The Commander of the United States Southern Command, Admiral Craig Faller, said the donation represents the friendship between the two countries.
“This is our first multi-country trip in a Covid environment,” he said. “We came to Costa Rica because of its importance and our long-standing friendship. While we have learned — all of us — a great deal about digital technology in the last several months, nothing replaces being together.
“We stand with our friends in Costa Rica, day in and day out. We are allies, partners, neighbors and friends.”
Faller says US humanitarian programs have distributed $18 million in aid to the region during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are grateful that, through the long-standing ties of friendship and cooperation between the United States and Costa Rica, the North American country’s embassy offers countless opportunities and support for many of our students to develop and participate in events in the scientific, leadership, sports and cultural areas,” said Melania Brenes, MEP vice-minister.
“The donation of these thermometers, sinks, dispensers and alcohol gel will be very useful in preparations that we have been working on for the gradual return of the educational community to the classrooms.”
Donations include:
- 37,957 gallons of disinfectant
- 30,375 gallons of liquid soap
- 15,497 gallons of alcohol gel
- 8,529 digital thermometers
- 5,000 alcohol gel dispensers
