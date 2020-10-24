Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

U.S. Southern Command delivers hygiene supplies to Costa Rica’s Education Ministry

October 24, 2020
The Commander of the United States Southern Command, Admiral Craig Faller, with U.S. Ambassador Sharon Day.

The Commander of the United States Southern Command, Admiral Craig Faller, with U.S. Ambassador Sharon Day. (Via MEP.)

The United States Southern Command delivered a significant donation of hygiene supplies to Costa Rica’s Education Ministry (MEP) in a ceremony on Friday.

The donation was arranged through UNICEF and various US government programs, including an $800,000 contribution from the US Agency for International Development (USAID). Among the distributed supplies were digital thermometers, hand sanitizer and other equipment that will be deployed at schools when Costa Rica returns to face-to-face teaching.

MEP says the donation will benefit some 250,000 students across more than 600 educational centers.

The Commander of the United States Southern Command, Admiral Craig Faller, said the donation represents the friendship between the two countries.

“This is our first multi-country trip in a Covid environment,” he said. “We came to Costa Rica because of its importance and our long-standing friendship. While we have learned — all of us — a great deal about digital technology in the last several months, nothing replaces being together.

“We stand with our friends in Costa Rica, day in and day out. We are allies, partners, neighbors and friends.”

Faller says US humanitarian programs have distributed $18 million in aid to the region during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are grateful that, through the long-standing ties of friendship and cooperation between the United States and Costa Rica, the North American country’s embassy offers countless opportunities and support for many of our students to develop and participate in events in the scientific, leadership, sports and cultural areas,” said Melania Brenes, MEP vice-minister.

“The donation of these thermometers, sinks, dispensers and alcohol gel will be very useful in preparations that we have been working on for the gradual return of the educational community to the classrooms.”

Donations include:

  • 37,957 gallons of disinfectant
  • 30,375 gallons of liquid soap
  • 15,497 gallons of alcohol gel
  • 8,529 digital thermometers
  • 5,000 alcohol gel dispensers

Related posts:

  1. U.S. Southern Command supports Costa Rican indigenous communities
  2. World Bank: Zika will cost Latin America $3.5 billion in 2016
  3. U.S. volunteer specialists perform spine surgeries on 11 Costa Rican children

You may be interested

Costa Rica begins new dialogue in search of solution to serious fiscal crisis
Costa Rica
22039 views
Costa Rica
22039 views

Costa Rica begins new dialogue in search of solution to serious fiscal crisis

AFP - October 24, 2020

Costa Rica on Friday opened a dialogue with many sectors of the country in search of an agreement to overcome…

‘Hasta siempre, doctor Solís’: Costa Rica mourns doctor’s death
Costa Rica
15697 views
Costa Rica
15697 views

‘Hasta siempre, doctor Solís’: Costa Rica mourns doctor’s death

The Tico Times - October 23, 2020

Jaime Solís, a 54-year-old doctor who worked for the Costa Rican Social Security System, is among the more than 1,200…

Covid-19: Europe surges again this week
Latin America
1460 views
Latin America
1460 views

Covid-19: Europe surges again this week

AFP - October 23, 2020

The number of people infected by the novel coronavirus continued to surge in Europe over the past week, while also…

LATEST NEWS

Carlos Alvarado
Costa Rica

Costa Rica begins new dialogue in search of solution to serious fiscal crisis

 - Oct 24, 2020
Jaime Solís, a Costa Rican doctor who died of COVID-19 in October 2020.
Costa Rica

‘Hasta siempre, doctor Solís’: Costa Rica mourns doctor’s death

 - Oct 23, 2020
Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Latin America

Covid-19: Europe surges again this week

 - Oct 23, 2020
Juan Santamaría International Airport in Alajuela, Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Costa Rica eases entry requirements as high season approaches

 - Oct 23, 2020
Costa Rica shrimp trawling
Environment

Costa Rican Congress approves controversial trawling law

 - Oct 23, 2020
An airplane at the gate at Juan Sanatmaría International Airport, the busiest international airport in Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica to eliminate coronavirus test requirement for tourists

 - Oct 22, 2020