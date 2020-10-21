Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Misinformation threatens response to Covid-19 in the Americas, PAHO alerts

October 21, 2020
Novel coronavirus COVID-19

Ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the novel coronavirus. (AFP PHOTO / CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION / ALISSA ECKERT / HANDOUT )

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned Wednesday that misinformation threatens the response to Covid-19 in the American continent, in particular with regard to a vaccine against the virus.

“Misinformation is a grave threat to the health of our region. Insidious rumors and conspiracy theories can disrupt vaccination efforts and imperil our Covid-19 response, costing lives,” said Carissa Etienne, director of PAHO.

During a virtual press conference, Etienne emphasized that communication about Covid-19 vaccines will determine the region’s ability to control the pandemic.

More than 190 vaccine candidates are currently under study, 11 of them in Phase 3 clinical trials, and the process has the world’s attention in the face of the urgency to achieve an immunization that is effective and safe against COVID-19.

But according to Etienne, the overabundance of information from not-always-reliable sources has led to confusion about the safety of vaccines.

“It is vital that the public receive clear, concise and scientifically based information about a future vaccine for Covid-19,” she stressed, calling on authorities, media, the private sector and the scientific community to collaborate in this effort.

The American continent has summed 19 million cases and more than 614,000 deaths related to the new coronavirus that appeared in China at the end of 2019. This represents almost half of the known infections and deaths worldwide.

Etienne pointed out that in all the subregions of the Americas there is still a high transmission of the virus, with about 100,000 daily infections. She highlighted not only the incidence rates in the United States and Brazil, but also in Argentina, Colombia, Peru and Mexico.

“The region is still dealing with a significant outbreak,” she said.

The United States, the country hardest-hit by the virus in the world, continues to see a steady increase in cases, particularly in the Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions. Canada is experiencing a second wave, especially in the northeast in the province of New Brunswick.

In Central America, there is a persistent increase of cases in Costa Rica and Belize, while in the English-speaking Caribbean, most of the new cases are related to non-essential international travel.

The director of PAHO, the regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO), acknowledged that treatment options remain limited, which is why she called for vigilance — tests, isolation and contact tracing — as well as compliance with recommended public health measures.

Related posts:

  1. Pandemic ‘showing no signs of slowing down’ in the Americas, PAHO says
  2. Latin America must control pandemic in order to reactivate economy, PAHO argues
  3. Latin America exceeds 2 million coronavirus cases as Brazil approaches 50,000 deaths

You may be interested

CNE issues Orange and Yellow Alerts due to heavy rainfall
Costa Rica
2144 views
Costa Rica
2144 views

CNE issues Orange and Yellow Alerts due to heavy rainfall

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 21, 2020

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) on Wednesday established or extended Yellow and Orange Alerts due to weather that is impacting…

Domestic airlines resume intra-Costa Rica flights
Travel & Tourism
4861 views
Travel & Tourism
4861 views

Domestic airlines resume intra-Costa Rica flights

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 21, 2020

Costa Rican airline SANSA has resumed domestic commercial service, the carrier announced. “We are excited to fly again with pride…

Citing value of art, Culture Ministry criticizes budget cuts
Arts & Culture
5 views
Arts & Culture
5 views

Citing value of art, Culture Ministry criticizes budget cuts

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 21, 2020

The Culture Ministry (MCJ) on Tuesday criticized a budget cut that it says will have “significant impacts” on Costa Rica’s…

LATEST NEWS

The National Emergency Commission’s weather alert, issued October 21.
Costa Rica

CNE issues Orange and Yellow Alerts due to heavy rainfall

 - Oct 21, 2020
Approach into Tambor Airport
Travel & Tourism

Domestic airlines resume intra-Costa Rica flights

 - Oct 21, 2020
Costa Rica's National Theater.
Arts & Culture

Citing value of art, Culture Ministry criticizes budget cuts

 - Oct 21, 2020
Close-up of Peregrine Falcon
Environment and Wildlife

Costa Rica’s million-raptor watch site

 - Oct 21, 2020
Panama Papers: Some of those mentioned in the Panama Papers leak, from top left, Argentina's President Mauricio Macri, Emirati President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahayan and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko and former Prime Minister of Iceland Sigmundur David Gunnlaugss. At bottom right, Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca.
Business

Arrest warrants issued for founders of Panama Papers firm: report

 - Oct 21, 2020
Costa Rica’s new Legislative Assembly building was inaugurated on October 19, 2020.
Costa Rica

Coronavirus outbreak shuts down Costa Rican Legislative Assembly sessions

 - Oct 20, 2020